3 Current Buffalo Bills Players Who Could Lose Their Jobs on Draft Night

The upcoming NFL draft will be crucial for the Buffalo Bills, who made it clear they expect to chase a title this season. After losing in the second round of the playoffs last year, Buffalo fired head coach Sean McDermott and promoted Joe Brady.

That move made it clear that no one is safe in Buffalo. The Bills expect to capitalize on their championship window under Josh Allen and everyone needs to step up their game to keep their jobs.

With that being the case, these three veterans need to pay close attention to who the Bills add in the draft since their jobs could be in jeopardy.

Alec Anderson, G

Buffalo Bills offensive tackle Alec Anderson practices before the game at Highmark Stadium. | Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

After losing David Edwards, the Bills appeared set to turn to Alec Anderson, who started at left guard in their season finale against the New York Jets. Anderson's not guaranteed the spot, however, especially with Austin Corbett being signed to compete for the job.

Before signing Corbett, guard seemed to be a position the Bills could target in the NFL draft. While the need is no longer great, both Corbett and Anderson are on one-year deals. That means the Bills could still pull the trigger on a starting-caliber guard to hold down the spot long-term, especially if someone they believe fits that mold slides into the middle rounds.

Javon Solomon, EDGE

Buffalo Bills EDGE Javon Solomon celebrates after a missed field goal during the first half against the Miami Dolphins. | Jeff Romance-Imagn Images

Buffalo has two starting pass-rushers they feel confident in with Greg Rousseau on one side and free agent signing Bradley Chubb opposite him. As for their primary reserve, Javon Solomon currently fills that role, but they don't have many other players they trust.

That's why EDGE remains a position to watch for Buffalo, especially in Round 1. If they land someone capable of contributing immedietely, it could push Solomon down the depth chart, costing him a chance to be their primary backup at the position.

Keon Coleman, WR

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Keon Coleman celebrates after a touchdown against the New York Jets. | Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

Buffalo's top pick in 2024 has yet to establish himself as a consistent weapon in their offense. Keon Coleman's first two seasons in the league have been underwhelming and his spot on the depth chart is in jeopardy entering the NFL draft.

With D.J. Moore already added, Coleman's status is already up in the air. That uncertainty will only grow if the Bills add a rookie to compete for a spot.

While a first-round pick is an option, even a mid-round selection such as Cincinnati's Jeff Caldwell could be enough to seal Coleman's fate.

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