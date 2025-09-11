4 bold predictions for Buffalo Bills against the New York Jets
The Buffalo Bills head to East Rutherford, New Jersey this weekend to take on the New York Jets in Week 2.
Buffalo is coming off an exciting win, where they erased a 15-point deficit in the final four minutes against the Baltimore Ravens. New York, on the other hand, lost following a late kick from Chris Boswell of the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Looking for their first divisional win, the Bills should be able to improve to 2-0 if these four bold predictions come true.
Bills secure perfect red zone efficiency
The Bills have been dominant in the red zone against the Jets in the past, going 6-for-7 in their two meetings during the 2024 season. While the Jets have some talent on defense, don't expect that to change in this one.
This first bold prediction is that Buffalo gets into the red zone at least four times, and comes out with a touchdown in each visit.
Secondary has bounce-back with two picks
Buffalo’s secondary was under fire for their performance in Week 1. They struggled at times in coverage as well as in run support. The defense as a whole should be applauded for making late stops when needed. Still, they know they have to be better on the back end going forward. Head coach Sean McDermott knows it as well, which is why he made things more difficult in practice this week.
That said, look for the secondary to have a bounce back game as they force a couple of mistakes out of Justin Fields. While Garrett Wilson will put up solid numbers, the Jets aerial attack gets held in check and secures two interceptions in this bold prediction.
Jets flagged for double-digit penalties
New York has been heavily penalized when facing the Bills, getting flagged 11 times in their first meeting last year. Those penalties equated to 110 yards, which were daunting for them in a 23-20 loss.
Expect more of the same this weekend as the Bills force the Jets into multiple penalties once again. Aaron Glenn's team was flagged seven times for 74 yards worth of penalties in Week 1, and this prediction is that they see that number increase to 10 penalties for more than 100 yards.
Josh Allen throws for 350 yards
Aaron Rodgers had a vintage game in Week 1 against the New York defense, throwing for 244 yards and four touchdown passes. That sets the table nicely for Josh Allen, who had more yardage than that in the fourth quarter against an elite defense.
Facing a team run by Aaron Glenn, whose defense in Detroit was 30th in yards surrendered through the air, Allen should have a field day. This final bold prediction has him tossing 350 yards, with multiple touchdown passes.
