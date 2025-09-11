Josh Allen racks up another NFL honor after historic performance vs. Ravens
The honors continue to pile up for Buffalo Bills' quarterback Josh Allen after his historic performance against the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday night.
On Wednesday, Allen was named Week 1 AFC Offensive Player of the Week and earned another league-wide weekly award on Thursday when he was named one of the FedEx Air & Ground Players of the Week.
Allen totaled 424 yards and four touchdowns in Buffalo’s victory over the Ravens, with 251 passing yards and three total scores coming during one of the most remarkable fourth-quarter efforts you will ever see.
With the win, the Bills became the first team in league history to win a game when trailing by 15 or more points with four minutes remaining in regulation.
Along with Allen, Ravens running back Derrick Henry was also named a FedEx Air & Ground Player of the Week. Henry finished the loss to the Bills with 18 carries that he took for 169 yards rushing and two rushing touchdowns. He averaged 9.4 yards per carry and had a long run of 49 yards. Baltimore became the first team in NFL history to suffer a loss after scoring at least 40 points and rushing for at least 253 yards.
RELATED: Six new additions to Bills' injury report include starters Taron Johnson, James Cook
The Bills now look ahead to a Week 2 matchup with the New York Jets, as Buffalo hopes to improve to 2-0 for the second straight season. The Jets are coming off a 34-32 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 1. The Bills went a perfect 2-0 against New York a season ago.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Bills from Buffalo Bills on SI —