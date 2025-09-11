Buffalo Bills veteran welcomes third child, continuing winning week
It’s been quite the week for Buffalo Bills' long snapper Reid Ferguson.
Following Buffalo’s 41-40 comeback win over the Baltimore Ravens this past Sunday night, Ferguson announced he and his wife, Erica, welcomed their third child into the world. Carsyn Jeanne is the Ferguson family’s third baby girl and the latest member of Bills Mafia.
Ferguson posted to Instagram on Thursday morning to celebrate.
“The Ferguson crew got to celebrate two big wins this week,” Ferguson’s post read. “Baby girl #3…welcome Carsyn Jeanne to the family.”
Ferguson, 31, is the longest-tenured Bills player, having been a member of the team since the 2017 season, the same year Head Coach Sean McDermott took over at the helm. Over his now nine seasons with the team, Ferguson has appeared in 132 of a possible 133 games.
The Bills long snapper’s job has been a challenging one throughout the offseason and to begin the regular season. Buffalo transitioned to a new punter this offseason, signing Brad Robbins, who beat out Jake Camarda before the outset of training camp.
But after one week of the season, the Bills cut bait with Robbins, who finished the win over Baltimore as the worst punter in the league in terms of EPA per punt.
Now, Ferguson will be snapping to veteran Cameron Johnston, who was signed by the team on Tuesday to assume punting duties along with serving as the holder on field goals.
RELATED: Bills' punter went from playing with toy cars to playing for Super Bowl contender
The Bills have also been forced to insert a new kicker, as 41-year-old Matt Prater took over for an injured Tyler Bass leading into Week 1. Bass will be out at least the first four weeks of the season due to groin and hip injuries that landed him on Injured Reserve.
As one of the few mainstays within Buffalo’s special teams unit, Ferguson will be called upon to be the rock of this group as it continues to move through a transition.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Bills from Buffalo Bills on SI —