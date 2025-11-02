Bills 'looking for defensive line help' at NFL trade deadline, per insider
With the 2025 NFL trade deadline approaching, the Buffalo Bills could look to solidify their roster as they prepare for a deep playoff run.
Much attention has been paid to the receiving corps, and the Bills reportedly checked on players such as Chris Olave. While they could continue to look for help at receiver, one NFL insider says they're also looking for help at defensive tackle.
MORE: Bills' list of top draft fits includes 'versatile and instinctual' Alabama safety
Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network revealed on Sunday that defensive tackle Ed Oliver has a shot of returning from the IR to play in the postseason, but that Buffalo could look for help before the playoffs.
"My understanding is though he's going to miss the rest of the regular season, there's a real chance that Oliver is back for the first round or maybe even second round of the playoffs for the Bills," Rapoport said.
"They believe there's a good chance he returns, but they are in the trade market, looking for defensive line help to fill the void during this time when they do not have Oliver. Not a ton of big names out there, we will see what the Bills end up coming up with."
Bills have limited options for DT help at NFL trade deadline
As Rapoport said, the Bills don't have a lot of big names to choose from on the trade block, but there are some options.
One would be veteran Sebastian Joseph-Day, who would be an instant contributor. The seventh-year pro has played in 96 games with 85 starts and is effective as a run defender as well as a pass rusher. The concern with him would be salary, which is why this idea might not work.
SIGN UP: Get Bills OnSI straight to your inbox (for free)
Buffalo could try some more affordable options, including former Dallas Cowboys first-round pick Mazi Smith or Cincinnati Bengals third-round selection McKinnley Jackson. Neither has lived up to expectations with their teams, but could benefit from a fresh start.
While they would be affordable, both in terms of draft capital and salary, they're far from proven.
— Sign up for OnSI’s Free Buffalo Bills Newsletter —