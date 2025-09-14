Bills Central

Bills' Pro Bowl RB inches closer to history with streak of rush TDs

James Cook notched his sixth straight game with a rushing TD on Sunday

Owen Klein

Sep 14, 2025; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; Bills running back James Cook (4) rushes for a touchdown against the New York Jets during the first half.
Sep 14, 2025; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; Bills running back James Cook (4) rushes for a touchdown against the New York Jets during the first half. / Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images
The Buffalo Bills got off to a strong start on Sunday at MetLife Stadium against the New York Jets, forcing a three-and-out on defense, then capitalizing with a 12-play touchdown drive capped off by a James Cook touchdown run.

On the one-yard line about halfway through the first quarter, Cook broke off the tackle attempt of Michael Carter II, kept his balance and fell into the end zone to get the scoring started.

With his one-yard push, the freshly paid Cook scored a rushing touchdown in his sixth straight game, passing retired feature back Fred Jackson for the longest such streak since 2011.

The franchise record is seven straight games with a rush TD by Hall of Famer O.J. Simpson in 1975, and Cook, a two-time Pro Bowler, is now one away from breaking that record.

Entering Sunday, Cook has rushed for 17 touchdowns since the start of 2024, trailing only the Ravens' Derrick Henry.

As the Bills look to get to 2-0, Cook has gotten closer to history running the football, and he wasn't done. The two-time Pro Bowler ripped off a 44-yard touchdown run during the second quarter.

James Cook
Sep 14, 2025; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; James Cook rushes the ball against the Jets at MetLife Stadium. / Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

