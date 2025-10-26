4 Bills' player prop bets bank on slump-busting efforts from Josh Allen, James Cook
The Buffalo Bills' offense could use a get-right game as they visit the Carolina Panthers, who have won three in a row.
It could wind up being a stiffer challenge than initially thought when the schedule was released in May. The Panthers rank seventh overall amongst NFL leaders in team defense (295.7).
With a Week 9 home game against the Kansas City Chiefs looming, the Bills desperately need a victory in Week 8. Coming off a bye, Buffalo should be locked in and focused on the task at hand.
It's time for the Bills' top players to perform, and I've chosen four individual player prop bets with that in mind. All four wagers are offered by DraftKings Sportsbook and odds are subject to change.
Josh Allen
240+ pass yards (+105)
Allen hasn't thrown for more than 253 yards in any of his last five games. In four of them, he's been under the 215-yard mark. By the sheer law of averages, the highly-capable quarterback has to put up at least pedestrian passing numbers at some point.
The reigning NFL MVP recorded 251 yards passing in the fourth quarter of the season opener, but the Bills have been shy to air it out much since. That changes in Week 8 with offensive coordinator Joe Brady out to prove the Panthers wrong for firing him in 2021.
Khalil Shakir
60+ receiving yards (+147)
He's registered at least 45 yards receiving in four of six games, including two over the 60-yard mark. The trusted pass-catcher may see an uptick in targets in Week 8 due to the absence of wide receiver Joshua Palmer and the perceived vulnerability of Carolina's linebackers in pass coverage.
Shakir should be able to work effectively over the middle against the Panthers, especially since tight end Dalton Kincaid, who is listed as questionable, may not be 100 percent if he plays. He averages 5.7 targets per outing, and I think he sees at least seven balls thrown his way this week.
James Cook
3+ receptions (+118)
Outsiders have been clamoring for Cook to become a larger part of the Bills' passing attack, considering he's proven to be an elite runner with the ball in his hands. Buffalo's primary ball carrier made at least three receptions in three of the season's first four games before being shut out in back-to-back losses.
Whether it's on a designed wheel route or a check down over the middle, Cook should get a handful of targets on Sunday afternoon as the Bills' offense looks to break out of its slump.
James Cook
Anytime touchdown (-145)
Cook was kept out of the end zone in each of the Bills' last two losses, which followed a stretch of five touchdown rushes over the season's first four games. In 2024, Cook scored 18 regular season touchdowns while tying the franchise's single-season rushing TDs record (16).
Surprisingly, the Bills have not scored a rushing touchdown since Week 4. It's highly unusual for an offense that scored on the ground in 16 of 17 regular season games one year ago.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
