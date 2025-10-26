What is the Buffalo Bills' single-game rushing record?
James Cook is enjoying himself against the Carolina Panthers. The Buffalo Bills running back ran for 153 yards in the first half of the Week 8 showdown.
That's the most yards any running back has had in the first half since James' brother Dalvin Cook went for the same amount. Dalvin also had 153 yards against the Pittsburgh Steelers in December of 2021.
Cook's biggest gain came in the second quarter, when he exploded through the line for a 64-yard touchdown run. He wasn't done there, however, going for a 21-yard touchdown in the third quarter, putting him over 200 yards for the day.
That begs the question, how close is he to the franchise record?
What is the Buffalo Bills record for most yards in a single game?
This is the 12th time a Bills' player went for more than 200 yards, with O.J. Simpson doing so six times. Simpson also has the record for the most yards in a game, going for 273 on November 25, 1976 against the Detroit Lions.
A member of the Bills from 1969 through 1977, Simpson is second in franchise history with 10,183 yards. He was surpassed by Thurman Thomas, who recorded 11,938 yards in his historic career. Thomas is also one of the backs to cross 200 in a game, racking up 214 in 1990 against the New York Jets.
Simpson also has the second-most yards in a game, rushing for 250 in 1973 against the New England Patriots. Third is Cookie Gilchrist, who had 243 in 1963 against the Jets.
Cook has already put his name among the best Bills players to ever play the game, the question is how high he climbs up this list of impressive backs.
