Announcers, Referees & Jersey Combinations for Bills Week 4 Matchup vs. Patriots

After starting the season on the road against the Houston Texans, the Buffalo Bills have spent the past few weeks at home. This weekend, they finish up a three-game homestand by hosting the New England Patriots.

Buffalo is coming into this one on the heels of an ugly win over the Los Angeles Chargers. Despite committing five turnovers, the Bills were able to pick up the victory and improve to 3-0 on the season. New England hasn't been as fortunate. They come into this one reeling from a 35-6 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars and are just 1-2.

It's been a major drop off for the defending AFC East champions, and the Bills can take a commanding lead in the division by handing them another loss. With the stage set, here's a look at which announcers will call the action, which referee will officiate the game, and what uniform combination each team will wear.

Buffalo Bills vs. New England Patriots Announcers

CBS Sports sideline reporter Evan Washburn during the Arizona Cardinals game against the Chicago Bears at State Farm Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

CBS will feature the 1:00 p.m. EST game and will have the crew of Ian Eagle and Ross Tucker calling the action. Evan Washburn will be there as well to handle the sideline reporting duties.

Play-by-play: Ian Eagle

Analyst: Ross Tucker

Sideline Reporter: Evan Washburn

Referees for Week 4 Bills vs. Patriots

NFL referee Bill Vinovich during the Houston Texans game against the Indianapolis Colts during the AFC Wild Card. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The head referee in Week 4 will be Bill Vinovich, a veteran who has been a referee since 2004. Vinovich did retire following the 2006 season due to a heart condition, but returned to action in 2012 once deemed fully healthy.

Bills fans remember him from a Week 15 game in 2022 when Buffalo hosted the Miami Dolphins. Snowballs were being thrown by fans, leading Vinovich to tell the crowd "we've just been informed that if a snowball hits someone, it'll be a 15-yard penalty against Buffalo."

Dawson Knox later said Bills head coach Sean McDermott was informed the rule couldn't actually be enforced, but it was the best way to get fans to stop.

Referee: Bill Vinovich

Umpire: Barry Anderson

Down Judge: Kent Payne

Line Judge: Tim Podraza

Field Judge: Jimmy Buchanan

Side Judge: Rick Patterson

Back Judge: Scott Helverson

Buffalo Bills uniform combination for Week 4

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen runs to score a touchdown against the Detroit Lions at New Highmark Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

After wearing the unpopular Nickel City uniform in Week 3, the Bills are back to their best looking combination with the blue jersey and white pants.

Helmet: White

Jersey: Blue

Pants: White

New England Patriots uniform combination for Week 4

New England Patriots wide receiver Mack Hollins against the Seattle Seahawks during Super Bowl LX at Levi's Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Patriots will be going simple with the white jersey and silver pants for this showdown.

Helmet: Silver

Jersey: White

Pants: Silver

Silver pants on the road 👏 pic.twitter.com/aS38PlzLh2 — New England Patriots (@Patriots) October 1, 2026

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