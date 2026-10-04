Announcers, Referees & Jersey Combinations for Bills Week 4 Matchup vs. Patriots
In this story:
After starting the season on the road against the Houston Texans, the Buffalo Bills have spent the past few weeks at home. This weekend, they finish up a three-game homestand by hosting the New England Patriots.
Buffalo is coming into this one on the heels of an ugly win over the Los Angeles Chargers. Despite committing five turnovers, the Bills were able to pick up the victory and improve to 3-0 on the season. New England hasn't been as fortunate. They come into this one reeling from a 35-6 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars and are just 1-2.
It's been a major drop off for the defending AFC East champions, and the Bills can take a commanding lead in the division by handing them another loss. With the stage set, here's a look at which announcers will call the action, which referee will officiate the game, and what uniform combination each team will wear.
Buffalo Bills vs. New England Patriots Announcers
CBS will feature the 1:00 p.m. EST game and will have the crew of Ian Eagle and Ross Tucker calling the action. Evan Washburn will be there as well to handle the sideline reporting duties.
Play-by-play: Ian Eagle
Analyst: Ross Tucker
Sideline Reporter: Evan Washburn
Referees for Week 4 Bills vs. Patriots
The head referee in Week 4 will be Bill Vinovich, a veteran who has been a referee since 2004. Vinovich did retire following the 2006 season due to a heart condition, but returned to action in 2012 once deemed fully healthy.
Bills fans remember him from a Week 15 game in 2022 when Buffalo hosted the Miami Dolphins. Snowballs were being thrown by fans, leading Vinovich to tell the crowd "we've just been informed that if a snowball hits someone, it'll be a 15-yard penalty against Buffalo."
Dawson Knox later said Bills head coach Sean McDermott was informed the rule couldn't actually be enforced, but it was the best way to get fans to stop.
Referee: Bill Vinovich
Umpire: Barry Anderson
Down Judge: Kent Payne
Line Judge: Tim Podraza
Field Judge: Jimmy Buchanan
Side Judge: Rick Patterson
Back Judge: Scott Helverson
Buffalo Bills uniform combination for Week 4
After wearing the unpopular Nickel City uniform in Week 3, the Bills are back to their best looking combination with the blue jersey and white pants.
Helmet: White
Jersey: Blue
Pants: White
New England Patriots uniform combination for Week 4
The Patriots will be going simple with the white jersey and silver pants for this showdown.
Helmet: Silver
Jersey: White
Pants: Silver
— Sign up for OnSI’s Free Buffalo Bills Newsletter —
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
Randy Gurzi is a graduate of Arizona State and has focused on NFL coverage since 2014.