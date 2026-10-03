Five Key Things to Know About Bills vs. Patriots in Week 4
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A year ago, the New England Patriots dethroned the Buffalo Bills in the AFC East and won a division title for the first time since 2019.
Mike Vrabel’s team finished 14-3, then knocked off the Los Angeles Chargers, Houston Texans, and Denver Broncos in the AFC playoffs for the franchise’s 12th Super Bowl appearance.
Meanwhile, the Bills made their seventh consecutive trip to the postseason, a franchise record and the longest active streak in the league. A win at Jacksonville was followed by a mistake-filled 33-30 overtime loss at Denver in the AFC Divisional Playoffs.
After three weeks of play, the Bills are 3-0 under new head coach Joe Brady. Meanwhile, it’s been a rocky 1-2 start for Vrabel and the defending AFC champions.
While the Bills may be without top cornerback Christian Benford, the Patriots have ruled out cornerback Christian Gonzalez, and wide receiver AJ Brown remains on Injured Reserve.
Bills vs. Patriots history
It’s a series that was once owned by Bill Belichick. From 2000-19, the Patriots posted an incredible 35-5 record in this rivalry, most of that under the command of quarterback Tom Brady. However, it’s the Bills that own a 9-4 lead in the last 13 meetings, which includes a resounding 47-17 victory in the 2021 wild card round at Orchard Park.
This past season, the clubs split their two-game set for the third consecutive year, with the road team prevailing in each instance. In Week 5 on a Sunday night at Buffalo, Vrabel’s team came away with a surprising 23-20 win. Two months later at Gillette Stadium (Week 15), the Bills rallied from 21-0 second-quarter deficit for a 35-31 victory.
Patriots' QB Drake Maye struggling
Inexplicable? In 2025, New England’s Drake Maye threw 31 TD passes and committed just 11 turnovers despite being sacked 47 times. In his last seven outings, including the ’25 postseason, Maye has thrown for seven scores, been sacked 30 times, served up 10 interceptions, and lost five of his nine fumbles.
Last week vs. the Chargers, Bills’ quarterback Josh Allen committed his first three turnovers of the season. His team gave up the ball five times but still managed to rally for a 24-16 win. Buffalo’ offense is tied for the NFL lead with 13 touchdowns and this unit is currently carrying a defense that has allowed nine TDs.
Keep an eye on Bills' RB James Cook
Led by Maye’s seven miscues, the Patriots entered Week 4 tied for the league lead with eight turnovers. Despite that number, Vrabel’s team had given up the fifth-fewest total yards in the league and only six offensive TDs during its 1-2 start. Five of those touchdowns came in last week’s 35-6 loss at Jacksonville.
A year ago, Buffalo’s James Cook became the first Bills’ player to lead the NFL in rushing yards since O.J. Simpson in 1976. This season, his 346 yards trails only Kansas City’s Kenneth Walker III (360) and Atlanta’s Bijan Robinson (349). In his last two games, Cook has totaled 45 carries for 289 yards and a pair of TDs.
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Russell S. Baxter has been writing and researching the game of football for more than 40 years, and on numerous platforms. That includes television, as he spent more than two decades at ESPN, and was part of shows that garnered five Emmy Awards. He also spent the 2015 NFL season with Thursday Night Football on CBS/NFLN.