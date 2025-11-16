At least Brandon Beane hit on one of the Bills second-round picks in 2024
Before their Week 11 matchup with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the Buffalo Bills made headlines for benching Keon Coleman.
Their top pick in the 2024 NFL draft has yet to live up to expectations, recording just 32 receptions for 330 yards this season. He's also been in trouble multiple times, which was the reason for his benching this week.
According to reports, Coleman missed a meeting on Friday, which only furthered the belief that this was a wasted pick. The good news is that Buffalo seems to have found something with their second selection in Round 2 last season.
Cole Bishop, who was taken at No. 60 overall out of Utah, had a slow start to his career. Injuries prevented him from getting a full offseason as a rookie, but this year, the light bulb is coming on.
Bishop recorded a pick off Baker Mayfield in the third quarter of their shootout with Tampa Bay, which allowed Josh Allen to give his team the lead back when he hit James Cook for a 25-yard touchdown.
For Bishop, this is the second week in a row he's recorded an interception and he now has three on the season.
Bills need Cole Bishop to continue his development
Much like Coleman, Bishop plays a position of great need, which is why general manager Brandon Beane targeted him in the NFL draft.
Initially, it appeared he might have been a questionable selection, but Bishop has been proving the doubters wrong.
Considering the issues they've had in the secondary, especially when it comes to the safety position, the Bills need Bishop to continue his progression. If he can do that, it would go a long way toward helping this defense turn a corner.
