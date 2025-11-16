Bills Central

Bills vs. Buccaneers, NFL Week 11: Start time, live stream, TV channel

The Buffalo Bills host the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 11 of the 2025 NFL season. Here is how to catch every second of the action.

Randy Gurzi

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen runs toward the sideline against Tampa Bay Buccaneers safety Antoine Winfield Jr.
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen runs toward the sideline against Tampa Bay Buccaneers safety Antoine Winfield Jr. / Jamie Germano/Rochester Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
On the heels of a frustrating loss to the Miami Dolphins, the Buffalo Bills look to get back on track this weekend against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Tampa Bay is also coming off a frustrating loss as Baker Mayfield and company lost 28-23 to the New England Patriots. Now at 6-3 ,they travel to Highmark Stadium to take on another AFC East franchise.

Josh Allen and the Buffalo offense struggled to get into a rhythm in their last outing, and they'll be needed to pull out this one. That being said, let's check out who is favored and how you can catch all the action.

Buffalo Bills vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers TV & viewing info

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Elijah Moore runs with the ball against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Buffalo Bills wide receiver Elijah Moore runs with the ball against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. / Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

Despite their poor showing in Week 10, the Bills are still favored by nearly a touchdown, but the over/under of 46.5 means the oddsmakers don't envision a shootout.

Date: Sunday, November 16, 2025
Start Time: 1:00 p.m. ET
Location: Orchard Park, NY
Venue: Highmark Stadium
TV Channel: CBS
Betting Odds: Bills -6.0 | O/U: 46.5

How To Live Stream Bills vs. Buccaneers Online

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen greets Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield.
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen greets Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield. / Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Your best bet for watching the game via streaming is through FuboTV. Fubo has a full slate of games every Sunday afternoon on FOX & CBS and has all the big primetime matchups for Sunday Night Football via NBC and Monday Night Football via ESPN.

Fubo includes the NFL Network in every plan, which offers access to exclusive coverage of the NFL all year round, plus select games from the NFL International Series. Fubo users can add NFL RedZone from NFL Network for an additional cost to go around the league every Sunday afternoon to catch every touchdown. Fubo also includes a lineup of the top sports networks like ESPN, FS1, CBS Sports Network & more to get big headlines and expert analysis from TV’s most popular sports talk shows.

With this game being on CBS, viewers could also check out Paramount Plus as a streaming option.

Randy Gurzi
RANDY GURZI

Randy Gurzi is a graduate of Arizona State and has focused on NFL coverage since 2014.