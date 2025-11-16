Bills vs. Buccaneers, NFL Week 11: Start time, live stream, TV channel
On the heels of a frustrating loss to the Miami Dolphins, the Buffalo Bills look to get back on track this weekend against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Tampa Bay is also coming off a frustrating loss as Baker Mayfield and company lost 28-23 to the New England Patriots. Now at 6-3 ,they travel to Highmark Stadium to take on another AFC East franchise.
MORE: Signs pointing to Keon Coleman being healthy scratch for Bills vs. Buccaneers
Josh Allen and the Buffalo offense struggled to get into a rhythm in their last outing, and they'll be needed to pull out this one. That being said, let's check out who is favored and how you can catch all the action.
Buffalo Bills vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers TV & viewing info
Despite their poor showing in Week 10, the Bills are still favored by nearly a touchdown, but the over/under of 46.5 means the oddsmakers don't envision a shootout.
Date: Sunday, November 16, 2025
Start Time: 1:00 p.m. ET
Location: Orchard Park, NY
Venue: Highmark Stadium
TV Channel: CBS
Betting Odds: Bills -6.0 | O/U: 46.5
SIGN UP: Get Bills OnSI straight to your inbox (for free)
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
How To Live Stream Bills vs. Buccaneers Online
Your best bet for watching the game via streaming is through FuboTV. Fubo has a full slate of games every Sunday afternoon on FOX & CBS and has all the big primetime matchups for Sunday Night Football via NBC and Monday Night Football via ESPN.
Fubo includes the NFL Network in every plan, which offers access to exclusive coverage of the NFL all year round, plus select games from the NFL International Series. Fubo users can add NFL RedZone from NFL Network for an additional cost to go around the league every Sunday afternoon to catch every touchdown. Fubo also includes a lineup of the top sports networks like ESPN, FS1, CBS Sports Network & more to get big headlines and expert analysis from TV’s most popular sports talk shows.
With this game being on CBS, viewers could also check out Paramount Plus as a streaming option.
— Sign up for OnSI’s Free Buffalo Bills Newsletter —