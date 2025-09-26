Bills Central

Bills vs. Saints expert picks: Is anyone predicting a New Orleans win over Buffalo?

We searched high and low for a brave soul who picked the New Orleans Saints to beat the Buffalo Bills on Sunday.

Mike Moraitis

The Week 4 game between the Buffalo Bills and New Orleans Saints features two teams going in completely opposite directions.

The Bills once again have their sights set on winning a Super Bowl in 2025 and are looking the part of an elite team following a 3-0 start to the season.

Meanwhile, the Saints are awful, as we all expected, and the team is in desperate need of a rebuild as it rides the fast track to a lost season.

As a result of their respective situations, the expectation is the Bills will go into Highmark Stadium on Sunday and crush the Saints.

But that also sets this contest up to be the ultimate trap game for the Bills, something the NFL is infamous for.

With the Bills such a heavy favorite, is there any expert out there who is brave enough to pick the Saints? Let's find out.

ESPN

  • Stephania Bell: Bills
  • Matt Bowen: Bills
  • Mike Clay: Bills
  • Jeremy Fowler: Bills
  • Dan Graziano: Bills
  • Kalyn Kahler: Bills
  • Pamela Maldonado: Bills
  • Eric Moody: Bills
  • Jason Reid: Bills
  • Lindsey Thiry: Bills
  • Seth Wickersham: Bills

CBS Sports

  • Pete Prisco: Bills
  • Cody Benjamin: Bills
  • Jared Dubin: Bills
  • Ryan Wilson: Bills
  • John Breech: Bills
  • Tyler Sullivan: Bills
  • Dave Richard: Bills
  • Jamey Eisenberg: Bills

NFL.com

  • Ali Bhanpuri: Bills (33-17)
  • Tom Blair: Bills (31-14)
  • Brooke Cersosimo: Bills (43-23)
  • Gennaro Filice: Bills (32-17)
  • Dan Parr: Bills (34-14)

Vinnie Iyer, The Sporting News

Iyer: "The Saints don't have much of a run defense or downfield passing game. That plays right into the hands of Josh Allen and James Cook as Buffalo rolls a non-conference foe at home." Pick — Bills 34, Saints 17

