4 Monday Night Football player props for Bills' visit to Atlanta
The stakes are a bit higher than usual for a non-conference contest, considering a loss would knock the Buffalo Bills out of first place in the AFC East.
The Bills look to rebound from a Week 5 loss by taking care of business on the road against the Atlanta Falcons in Week 6. The October 13 meeting kicks off at 7:15 p.m. ET on ESPN.
For those who care to spice up their viewing experience by wagering on Bills-centric player props, here are four ideas to consider. All odds were provided by DraftKings Sportsbook and are subject to change.
Khalil Shakir
5+ receptions (-105)
Shakir has the most-reliable hands on the team, and he has made five receptions all three games where he was targeted at least five times. The slippery Shakir caught six of nine targets last time out in Week 5.
In addition to being highly active in the Bills' intermediate passing game, Shakir also operates as an extension of the run game on wide receiver screens and motion out of the backfield.
James Cook
80+ rush yards (+138)
Cook averaged a season-low 3.3 yards per carry in the Week 5 loss to the New England Patriots, but still ranked No. 2 amongst NFL rush yards leaders (450) through five games.
While the Falcons lead the NFL in pass defense (135.0), they are allowing 4.64 yards per carry. While attempting to rebound from his 49-yard total last Sunday, Cook matches up favorably against the Week 6 opponent.
Joshua Palmer
25+ receiving yards (+141)
Palmer has been somewhat of a free-agent disappointment, but he hasn't been invisible. Although he hasn't been targeted as a receiver more than three times in any game since opening night, Palmer has hit the 25-yard mark in four of five appearances thus far.
RELATED: Free-agent addition Joshua Palmer speaks amidst slow start to Bills' tenure
In three of the first five weeks, Palmer has accounted for explosive plays in the form of 20+ yard receptions.
Ty Johnson
Anytime touchdown (+750)
The "best third-down back in the league" has yet to find the end zone this season, but he's still too dangerous to ignore. While his usage has been limited, he also has only one reception thus far.
There's a decent chance that offensive coordinator Joe Brady features Johnson at some point on Monday night, especially considering the Falcons' high propensity to blitz. Let's bank on Johnson burning the blitz on a short pass that he takes to the house. For a 15:2 return, why not take a chance?
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
