Bills' ability to 'Cook' vs. Falcons likely deciding factor on Monday Night Football
For all the talk about the Buffalo Bills' need to neutralize running back Bijan Robinson in Week 6 on Monday Night Football, the Atlanta Falcons are staring at an equally dangerous threat from the other side.
In addition to an NFL MVP quarterback at the controls, the Bills' offense features a punishing rushing attack led by two-time Pro Bowler James Cook. Averaging 5.0 yards per carry, Cook (450) ranks fifth overall amongst NFL rush yards leaders and the four players ahead of him all have one game in hand.
While Atlanta's defense has been stingy against the pass, they've been vulnerable on the ground. Meanwhile, Cook leads a run game that has totaled no fewer than 108 yards in any game thus far.
Following three straight weeks of averaging more than 5.0 yards per carry as a team, the Bills were limited to 4.1 ypc in an October 5 loss to the New England Patriots.
“Pain can be a great teacher, and if we handle it the right way, it will be," said Bills' head coach Sean McDermott.
After being held to a season-low 3.3 yards per rush by the Patriots, Cook recognized the need for a bounce back.
"Just get back on schedule, keep, just get back to playing our football. We're gonna get back on track," said Cook.
Identifying key matchups in the five "best" games on the Week 6 docket, Sports Illustrated's Matthew Verderame zoomed in on "Buffalo’s run game vs. Atlanta’s rushing defense," noting the key stat that "the Bills rush for 154.4 yards per game, second-best in the NFL" through five weeks.
"On Monday night, expect a heavy dose of James Cook, who has rushed for 450 yards this season, second only to Jonathan Taylor. He’s been the workhorse of a Buffalo offense without a star wideout, taking some pressure off MVP quarterback Josh Allen. It’s also the right strategy against the Falcons, who have allowed 4.6 yards per carry, 23rd in the league." — Matthew Verderame
Concluding with his score prediction, Verderame forecasted a 29-23 win for the visiting Bills.
