Bills Central

Bills' ability to 'Cook' vs. Falcons likely deciding factor on Monday Night Football

The Buffalo Bills may attempt to exploit an Atlanta Falcons' defensive weakness in Week 6

Ralph Ventre

Oct 5, 2025; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills running back James Cook (4) rushes the ball against the New England Patriots
Oct 5, 2025; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills running back James Cook (4) rushes the ball against the New England Patriots / Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images
In this story:

For all the talk about the Buffalo Bills' need to neutralize running back Bijan Robinson in Week 6 on Monday Night Football, the Atlanta Falcons are staring at an equally dangerous threat from the other side.

In addition to an NFL MVP quarterback at the controls, the Bills' offense features a punishing rushing attack led by two-time Pro Bowler James Cook. Averaging 5.0 yards per carry, Cook (450) ranks fifth overall amongst NFL rush yards leaders and the four players ahead of him all have one game in hand.

While Atlanta's defense has been stingy against the pass, they've been vulnerable on the ground. Meanwhile, Cook leads a run game that has totaled no fewer than 108 yards in any game thus far.

MORE: How to watch Bills in primetime again, early leg of Monday night double feature

Following three straight weeks of averaging more than 5.0 yards per carry as a team, the Bills were limited to 4.1 ypc in an October 5 loss to the New England Patriots.

“Pain can be a great teacher, and if we handle it the right way, it will be," said Bills' head coach Sean McDermott.

Josh Allen (17)
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen scrambles in the pocket during first half action at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park on Oct. 5, 2025. Allen ends up running for a couple of yards on the play. / Tina MacIntyre-Yee/Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

After being held to a season-low 3.3 yards per rush by the Patriots, Cook recognized the need for a bounce back.

"Just get back on schedule, keep, just get back to playing our football. We're gonna get back on track," said Cook.

RELATED: NFL expert panel backs Bills on Monday Night Football, but not unanimously

Identifying key matchups in the five "best" games on the Week 6 docket, Sports Illustrated's Matthew Verderame zoomed in on "Buffalo’s run game vs. Atlanta’s rushing defense," noting the key stat that "the Bills rush for 154.4 yards per game, second-best in the NFL" through five weeks.

"On Monday night, expect a heavy dose of James Cook, who has rushed for 450 yards this season, second only to Jonathan Taylor. He’s been the workhorse of a Buffalo offense without a star wideout, taking some pressure off MVP quarterback Josh Allen. It’s also the right strategy against the Falcons, who have allowed 4.6 yards per carry, 23rd in the league." — Matthew Verderame

Concluding with his score prediction, Verderame forecasted a 29-23 win for the visiting Bills.

James Cook (4)
Sep 28, 2025; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills running back James Cook (4) runs for a gain past New Orleans Saints cornerback Isaac Yiadom (27) / Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

—  Enjoy free coverage of the Bills from Buffalo Bills on SI  —

More Buffalo Bills News:

Published
Ralph Ventre
RALPH VENTRE

Ralph, a former college football conference administrator, brings 20+ years of media experience to Buffalo Bills ON SI. Prior to focusing on the Bills, he spent two years covering the New York Jets. Ventre initially joined the ON SI family in 2021, providing NCAA Football Championship Subdivision for NFL Draft Bible on FanNation. Ventre remains as an official voter for the Stats Perform FCS Top 25 and the annual legacy awards. The Fordham University graduate is a member of the Pro Football Writers of America.