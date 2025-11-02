Betting on Josh Allen, James Cook and Dawson Knox to deliver for Bills' backers
Just in case the matchup alone fails to provide enough excitement for you, there are multiple intriguing player propositions to wager on when the Buffalo Bills host the Kansas City Chiefs on November 2 at 4:25 p.m. ET.
This week, I've identified three Bills' player totals that I will put my hard-earned Washingtons on. All wagering totals were posted by DraftKings SportsBook and all odds are subject to change.
Here's to three hopeful winners.
Josh Allen
Anytime touchdown (-105)
While running back James Cook has been phenomenal, Allen remains the Bills' most-dangerous redzone weapon. He has been known to score from 3rd-and-goal from the 13-yard line almost as many times as he's cashed in from the 1.
Allen recorded two rushing touchdowns in the Week 8 win over the Carolina Panthers, raising his franchise record career total to 70. In the 2024 regular season win over the Chiefs, Allen all but sealed it with a 26-yard boulder-like TD rush on fourth down. He did not rush for a touchdown in the AFC Championship Game loss, but never hesitates to use his legs in key spots.
James Cook
80+ rush yards (+111)
I'll take my chances with a plus-money player total that is 27.6 yards under Cook's game average.
Although 80 yards is no easy mark to hit by any means, the two-time Pro Bowl selection is in the midst of what appears to be a special season. Cook currently ranks second overall amongst NFL rushing leaders (753) and his 6.0 ypc average leads all eligible runners.
If he's half as good as he was in the AFC Championship Game this past January, Cook should have little difficulty reaching the total.
"I thought James Cook was the best player on that football field for the AFC Championship Game this past year in Kansas City," said Bills' Hall of Fame running back Thurman Thomas in an exclusive interview with Bills OnSI.
Dawson Knox
15+ receiving yards (+163)
Random? Not for this guy.
Those who have read my prop opinions before know that I have somewhat of an affection for Knox, but it's because I believe that Allen is a big believer in the two-way tight end.
Although twice just barely, Knox has hit the 15-yard total in five of seven games this year. In each of the last two weeks, he did it on only one reception. Playing 55 percent of snaps, Knox is bound to get a few looks against the Chiefs in the passing game.
