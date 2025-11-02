Bills Central

NFL prediction panel split on Bills' chances vs. favored Chiefs in Week 9

The Buffalo Bills are a slight home underdog against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, and SI's experts are leaning toward the visitors in a close call

Ralph Ventre

Nov 17, 2024; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) runs with the ball for a touchdown against Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Nick Bolton (32)
Nov 17, 2024; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) runs with the ball for a touchdown against Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Nick Bolton (32) / Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images
Game of the week? Game of the year?

Naturally, Buffalo Bills' quarterback Josh Allen will tell you it's the most important one because it's the next one.

In an ever-important Week 9 clash, the Bills host the team that has spent the last half-decade blocking Buffalo from reaching the Super Bowl. With neither team currently leading its division, the Bills (5-2) and the Chiefs (5-3) kick off on November 2 at 4:25 p.m. ET in Orchard Park. It's billed as the CBS Game of the Week.

"It's the next one. Every game is different. Every year is different. Everything presents itself in a different way," said Allen. "Nothing that happened last year, the year before or the year before that carries over or matters this week."

Josh Allen (17)
Oct 26, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) is sacked by Carolina Panthers linebacker Nic Scourton (11) and defensive end A'Shawn Robinson (94) / Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

The one thing that seems to carry over from year to year, however, is the competitiveness on the field. The Bills' last three losses to the Chiefs, all in playoff games, have been by 3, 3 and 6 points, respectively, and the widest margin of defeat happened in an overtime game.

RELATED: Bills' late injury report addition worrisome for defense's ability to slow Chiefs

When it comes to Sunday's chapter in the AFC rivalry, projections show the Chiefs pulling out a victory as a slight road favorite. In a split decision, Sports Illustrated's seven-member weekly prediction panel sided with Kansas City by a 4-3 count.

Patrick Mahomes celebrates
Jan 26, 2025; Kansas City, MO, USA; Quarterback Patrick Mahomes after defeating the Buffalo Bills during the AFC Championship Game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

As always, SI weekly games picks are straight up. As for the wagering line, the Chiefs have moved to a 2.5-point favorite over the host Bills, who are somewhat depleted on defense. In last year's AFC Championship Games loss, the Bills allowed Kansas City to score a season-high 32 points in a three-point decision.

MORE: Bills call up two experienced defensive reinforcements to face Chiefs

While Buffalo has won the last four regular season meetings against the Chiefs, Kansas City has won all four playoff clashes between Allen and Patrick Mahomes.

MMQB Week 9 Game Picks
(Bills vs. Chiefs)

Albert Breer, senior reporter
Pick: Chiefs

Claire Brennan, associate editor
Pick: Bills

Conor Orr, senior writer
Pick: Bills

Gilberto Manzano, staff writer
Pick: Bills

Matt Verderame, staff writer
Pick: Chiefs

John Pluym, managing editor
Pick: Chiefs

Mitch Goldich, senior editor
Pick: Chiefs

