NFL prediction panel split on Bills' chances vs. favored Chiefs in Week 9
Game of the week? Game of the year?
Naturally, Buffalo Bills' quarterback Josh Allen will tell you it's the most important one because it's the next one.
In an ever-important Week 9 clash, the Bills host the team that has spent the last half-decade blocking Buffalo from reaching the Super Bowl. With neither team currently leading its division, the Bills (5-2) and the Chiefs (5-3) kick off on November 2 at 4:25 p.m. ET in Orchard Park. It's billed as the CBS Game of the Week.
"It's the next one. Every game is different. Every year is different. Everything presents itself in a different way," said Allen. "Nothing that happened last year, the year before or the year before that carries over or matters this week."
The one thing that seems to carry over from year to year, however, is the competitiveness on the field. The Bills' last three losses to the Chiefs, all in playoff games, have been by 3, 3 and 6 points, respectively, and the widest margin of defeat happened in an overtime game.
When it comes to Sunday's chapter in the AFC rivalry, projections show the Chiefs pulling out a victory as a slight road favorite. In a split decision, Sports Illustrated's seven-member weekly prediction panel sided with Kansas City by a 4-3 count.
As always, SI weekly games picks are straight up. As for the wagering line, the Chiefs have moved to a 2.5-point favorite over the host Bills, who are somewhat depleted on defense. In last year's AFC Championship Games loss, the Bills allowed Kansas City to score a season-high 32 points in a three-point decision.
While Buffalo has won the last four regular season meetings against the Chiefs, Kansas City has won all four playoff clashes between Allen and Patrick Mahomes.
MMQB Week 9 Game Picks
(Bills vs. Chiefs)
Albert Breer, senior reporter
Pick: Chiefs
Claire Brennan, associate editor
Pick: Bills
Conor Orr, senior writer
Pick: Bills
Gilberto Manzano, staff writer
Pick: Bills
Matt Verderame, staff writer
Pick: Chiefs
John Pluym, managing editor
Pick: Chiefs
Mitch Goldich, senior editor
Pick: Chiefs
