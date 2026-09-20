Bills 2027 NFL Mock Draft Lands Disruptive Defensive Tackle

The Buffalo Bills improved to 2-0 on the season after knocking off the Detroit Lions on Thursday Night Football. Head coach Joe Brady put his name in the record books by being the first coach in franchise history to win his first two games.

Buffalo should also be proud of the fact that they've dropped 77 points and defeated two legit contenders in the Lions as well as the Houston Texans in Week 1. There are concerns, however, as the defense surrendered 31 points in each of the first two games.

Defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard deserves credit since they've been generating consistent pressure, and have made key stops. Still, they could use more consistency, and that begins by controlling the line of scrimmage. That's where Todd McShay sees the Bills adding more firepower in his latest 2027 NFL mock draft, which sees Buffalo adding Oregon's Bear Alexander.

Round 1, Pick 31: Bear Alexander, DT, Oregon

Oregon DT Bear Alexander and S Dillon Thieneman bring down Washington quarterback Demond Williams Jr. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

At 6-foot-3 and 316 pounds, Alexander began his career at Georgia in 2022. He then transferred to USC, where he spent the next two years before joining Oregon in 2025. He's now in his second season with the Ducks and has 1.5 tackles for loss and one sack in the first three games of the year. That's a great start for Alexander, who had 6.5 tackles and one sack in 15 games last year.

McShay says Alexander is a strong run defender, who can absorb double-team blocks. He doesn't see Alexander as a stat machine, but says he's a disruptive "pocket compressor."

"Alexander is a powerful interior defender who can control a gap, absorb double-teams, and drive blockers backward with his bull rush. He finds the ball well, works down the line with discipline, and finishes reliably between the tackles. He’s more of a pocket compressor than a twitchy finisher, but his combination of run defense and disruptive power gives him immediate value in a defensive line rotation," McShay wrote.

"Alexander’s power would help Buffalo keep two safeties high without inviting teams to run downhill and allow him to collapse the pocket from inside on passing downs."

Buffalo has an emerging star at defensive tackle in Deone Walker, who was the highest-rated player on the team in Week 2. Adding Alexander next to the 6-foot-7, 331-pound Walker would not only give the Bills a massive interior, but he could do a lot of the thankless dirty work to help free things up for Walker.

Oregon Ducks defensive lineman Bear Alexander celebrates after a fumble recovery against the Oregon State Beavers. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

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