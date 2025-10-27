Bills' blowout of Panthers reveals blueprint to AFC Championship Game
It was ESPN icon Chris Berman who used to ignite Bills Mafia by jokingly saying "nobody circles the wagons like the Buffalo Bills."
After Sunday's thrashing of the Carolina Panthers, it's never rang more true.
After consecutive sloppy losses in which the Bills committed 19 penalties and five turnovers, they had 11 days off to regroup and re-tool. As it has since head coach Sean McDermott took over the team in 2017, the time off again proved the perfect elixir.
The rest gave Buffalo a chance to get some injured players back (like Dalton Kincaid), debut a new player (Maxwell Hairston) and tweak a back-to-basics game plan that featured low-risk, high-reward hand-offs to running back James Cook. The result? The Bills rushed for a season-high 245 yards (216 by Cook) and trounced the Panthers, 40-9, to restore order to their season.
MORE: Back-to-basics Bills run James Cook to early lead on Panthers
The value of the time off: McDermott's Bills are now 9-0 in the game coming off a Bye; quarterback Josh Allen 8-0. In those nine games, the Bills have averaged 29 points and never scored less than 20. The last two seasons they've won their post-Bye games by a combined 75-19.
There is work to do, but the trend suggests how important it would be for the Bills to not only win the AFC East but also finish with the best regular-season record and secure the AFC's No. 1 seed in the playoffs. It comes with an automatic Bye, and would give McDermott and his staff approximately two weeks to prepare for a home Divisional Round at Highmark Stadium.
The Indianapolis Colts lead the AFC at 7-1, followed by the New England Patriots and Denver Broncos at 6-2, then the Bills at 5-2.
MORE: 4 winners & 2 losers in Buffalo Bills blowout win vs. Panthers Week 8
McDermott's Bills undefeated directly following bye
2017, Week 7: at Bills 30, Buccaneers 27
2018, Week 12: at Bills 24, Jaguars 21
2019, Week 7: at Bills 31, Dolphins 21
2020, Week 12: at Bills 27, Chargers 17
MORE: Sports injury expert's Ed Oliver projection another devastating blow to Bills' defense
2021, Week 7: at Bills 26, Dolphins 11
2022, Week 8: at Bills 27, Packers 17
2023, Week 14: Bills 20, at Chiefs 17
2024, Week 13: at Bills 35, 49ers 10
2024, Week 8: Bills 40, at Panthers 9
— Enjoy free coverage of the Bills from Buffalo Bills on SI —