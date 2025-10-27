Bills Central

Bills' blowout of Panthers reveals blueprint to AFC Championship Game

Now 9-0 after a Bye week, the Buffalo Bills desperately need to finish the regular season as the AFC's No. 1 seed in the playoffs.

Richie Whitt

James Cook (4)
James Cook (4) / Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images
In this story:

It was ESPN icon Chris Berman who used to ignite Bills Mafia by jokingly saying "nobody circles the wagons like the Buffalo Bills."

After Sunday's thrashing of the Carolina Panthers, it's never rang more true.

After consecutive sloppy losses in which the Bills committed 19 penalties and five turnovers, they had 11 days off to regroup and re-tool. As it has since head coach Sean McDermott took over the team in 2017, the time off again proved the perfect elixir.

The rest gave Buffalo a chance to get some injured players back (like Dalton Kincaid), debut a new player (Maxwell Hairston) and tweak a back-to-basics game plan that featured low-risk, high-reward hand-offs to running back James Cook. The result? The Bills rushed for a season-high 245 yards (216 by Cook) and trounced the Panthers, 40-9, to restore order to their season.

MORE: Back-to-basics Bills run James Cook to early lead on Panthers

The value of the time off: McDermott's Bills are now 9-0 in the game coming off a Bye; quarterback Josh Allen 8-0. In those nine games, the Bills have averaged 29 points and never scored less than 20. The last two seasons they've won their post-Bye games by a combined 75-19.

There is work to do, but the trend suggests how important it would be for the Bills to not only win the AFC East but also finish with the best regular-season record and secure the AFC's No. 1 seed in the playoffs. It comes with an automatic Bye, and would give McDermott and his staff approximately two weeks to prepare for a home Divisional Round at Highmark Stadium.

James Cook, Josh Allen
James Cook, Josh Allen / Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

The Indianapolis Colts lead the AFC at 7-1, followed by the New England Patriots and Denver Broncos at 6-2, then the Bills at 5-2.

MORE: 4 winners & 2 losers in Buffalo Bills blowout win vs. Panthers Week 8

McDermott's Bills undefeated directly following bye

2017, Week 7: at Bills 30, Buccaneers 27

2018, Week 12: at Bills 24, Jaguars 21

2019, Week 7: at Bills 31, Dolphins 21

2020, Week 12: at Bills 27, Chargers 17

MORE: Sports injury expert's Ed Oliver projection another devastating blow to Bills' defense

2021, Week 7: at Bills 26, Dolphins 11

2022, Week 8: at Bills 27, Packers 17

2023, Week 14: Bills 20, at Chiefs 17

2024, Week 13: at Bills 35, 49ers 10

2024, Week 8: Bills 40, at Panthers 9

Sean McDermott
Sean McDermott / Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

—  Enjoy free coverage of the Bills from Buffalo Bills on SI  —

More Buffalo Bills News:

Published
Richie Whitt
RICHIE WHITT

Richie Whitt has been a sports media fixture in Dallas-Fort Worth since graduating from UT-Arlington in 1986. His career is highlighted by successful stints in print (Fort Worth Star-Telegram, Dallas Observer), TV (NBC5) and radio (105.3 The Fan). During his almost 40-year tenure, he's blabbed and blogged on events ranging from Super Bowls to NBA Finals to World Series to Stanley Cups to Olympics to Wimbledons to World Cups. Whitt has been covering the NFL since 1989, and in 1993 authored The 'Boys Are Back, a book chronicling the Dallas Cowboys' run to Super Bowl XXVII.