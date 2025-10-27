Bills’ RB James Cook named among biggest winners after Week 8 explosion
The Buffalo Bills ended their two-game losing streak this weekend and did it with authority.
After spending their bye week trying to figure out what went wrong in their previous two outings, the Bills came out determined to prove they’re still a force. That was unfortunate for the Carolina Panthers, who were on the wrong end of a 40-9 blowout.
Buffalo won by getting back to the basics, which meant a heavy dose of the ground game. From the opening drive, James Cook had his way with Carolina’s defense, finishing with a career-high 216 yards on the ground and two touchdowns.
Not only did his performance help his team win easily, but it led to him being named as one of the league’s biggest winners this weekend by the Bleacher Report staff.
”If you started Cook in your fantasy football league, you're likely headed for a victory. If you faced him? Condolences.”
“Cook rolled the Panthers to the tune of 216 yards and two scores on just 19 carries. For the math-averse, that works out to 11.4 yards per carry.”
James Cook has earned his extension, and then some
Of all the extensions general manager Brandon Beane worked out this offseason, none have been more important than Cook’s.
In mid-August, Cook signed a four-year extension worth $46 million, which is a steal for what he’s been giving them. Through seven games, Cook now has 753 rushing yards with seven touchdowns. He’s also averaging a career-high 6.0 yards per carry.
At this pace, he’s set to shatter his previous high for a single season, which was 1,122 yards in 2023. He’s also on pace to top his NFL-leading 16 touchdowns from last year.
It’s not often a player can outshine the league-MVP, but that’s exactly what Cook did on Sunday. He took over for teammate Josh Allen, and put the Bills on his back.
