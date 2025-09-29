Bills Day 3 rookie named among NFL’s biggest winners in Week 4
Another win this weekend means the Buffalo Bills are now 4-0 on the season. Their latest win was over the New Orleans Saints, who gave Buffalo a stronger fight than expected.
Injuries played a part in this, with defensive tackle Ed Oliver and linebacker Matt Milano missing the game for Buffalo. Their absence allowed New Orleans to rack up 165 yards on the ground.
Not everything was bad in their absence, however. Rookie defensive tackle Deone Walker was able to take advantage of the extra snaps, and was named one of the NFL’s biggest winners by Bleacher Report’s Brent Sobleski for his performance.
”At this point last season, Deone Walker was projected as a potential first-round draft pick. He didn't put together the best final season for the Kentucky Wildcats and ultimately fell to the fourth round, where the Bills selected the 6'7, 331-pound defensive linemen,” Sobleski wrote.
“The Bills defense did not do a good job at the point of attack against the Saints, who accumulated 189 rushing yards at 5.6 yards per tote. However, Walker registered a pair of tackles for loss. The rookie gives Buffalo and growing presence in the middle when he's in the game.”
Walker’s play this season has been a pleasant surprise. He’s outperformed two defensive linemen taken ahead of him, T.J. Sanders and Landon Jackson.
He could be a future starter, especially if he continues to take advantage of every opportunity presented to him.
