Two new additions join Ed Oliver, Matt Milano on Bills' Week 4 injury report

Starting right tackle Spencer Brown and defensive end AJ Epenesa are battling injuries ahead of the Buffalo Bills' September 28 game vs. the New Orleans Saints

Ralph Ventre

Aug 23, 2025; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive tackle Benjamin Chukwuma (70) blocks Buffalo Bills defensive end AJ Epenesa (57)
Aug 23, 2025; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive tackle Benjamin Chukwuma (70) blocks Buffalo Bills defensive end AJ Epenesa (57) / Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images
For a moment, the Buffalo Bills' injury report was down to two active players — defensive tackle Ed Oliver and linebacker Matt Milano.

With the team beginning preparations for its September 28 home game against the New Orleans Saints, Oliver and Milano now have company. Starting offensive tackle Spencer Brown and rotational edge rusher AJ Epenesa appeared on Wednesday's injury log.

Brown, who is dealing with a calf injury, was a non-participant as head coach Sean McDermott warned would be the case prior to practice. The head coach, however, did not mention Epenesa's name amongst the injured, meaning his pectoral problem may be a result of today's activities in Orchard Park.

The fact that Epenesa, who played 34 percent of defensive snaps in Week 3, was officially a limited participant on Wednesday suggests he started practice, but had to leave at some point.

Spencer Brown (79)
Sep 18, 2025; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills offensive tackle Spencer Brown (79) blocks Miami Dolphins linebacker Jordyn Brooks (20) / Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

Lingering from the September 18 primetime win over the Miami Dolphins, Brown's injury doesn't sound likely to make him unavailable for the Week 4 date with the Saints.

"First drive, it kind of got a little weird on me during our last game, but it should be good," said Brown during a One Bills Live appearance.

Meanwhile, Oliver, who has missed the past two games due to an ankle sprain, did not practice on Wednesday. Neither did Milano, who injured his pectoral late in the first half of the Week 2 road win over the New York Jets.

McDermott revealed that Oliver and Milano are "headed in the reight direction."

Ed Oliver
Bills defensive tackle Ed Oliver cuts around a blocker as he puts in work at St. John Fisher University on Thursday, July 24, 2025, in Pittsford. / Shawn Dowd/Rochester Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Bills' Injury Report (Week 4)

WEDNESDAY
RT Spencer Brown (calf) — DNP

LB Matt Milano (pectoral) — DNP

Ed Oliver (ankle) — DNP

DE AJ Epenesa (pectoral) — Limited

