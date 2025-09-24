Two new additions join Ed Oliver, Matt Milano on Bills' Week 4 injury report
For a moment, the Buffalo Bills' injury report was down to two active players — defensive tackle Ed Oliver and linebacker Matt Milano.
With the team beginning preparations for its September 28 home game against the New Orleans Saints, Oliver and Milano now have company. Starting offensive tackle Spencer Brown and rotational edge rusher AJ Epenesa appeared on Wednesday's injury log.
Brown, who is dealing with a calf injury, was a non-participant as head coach Sean McDermott warned would be the case prior to practice. The head coach, however, did not mention Epenesa's name amongst the injured, meaning his pectoral problem may be a result of today's activities in Orchard Park.
The fact that Epenesa, who played 34 percent of defensive snaps in Week 3, was officially a limited participant on Wednesday suggests he started practice, but had to leave at some point.
Lingering from the September 18 primetime win over the Miami Dolphins, Brown's injury doesn't sound likely to make him unavailable for the Week 4 date with the Saints.
RELATED: Sean McDermott 'lowering expectations' for Bills' first-round rookie rehabbing knee
"First drive, it kind of got a little weird on me during our last game, but it should be good," said Brown during a One Bills Live appearance.
Meanwhile, Oliver, who has missed the past two games due to an ankle sprain, did not practice on Wednesday. Neither did Milano, who injured his pectoral late in the first half of the Week 2 road win over the New York Jets.
McDermott revealed that Oliver and Milano are "headed in the reight direction."
Bills' Injury Report (Week 4)
WEDNESDAY
RT Spencer Brown (calf) — DNP
LB Matt Milano (pectoral) — DNP
Ed Oliver (ankle) — DNP
DE AJ Epenesa (pectoral) — Limited
— Enjoy free coverage of the Bills from Buffalo Bills on SI —