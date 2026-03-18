Bills' Biggest Remaining Need Offers Intriguing Options in NFL Draft

The Buffalo Bills solved many of their offseason needs in free agency with the acquisitions of wide receiver DJ Moore and edge rusher Bradley Chubb, but a few glaring needs remain.

Those needs could be filled during the rest of free agency or in April's NFL draft in Pittsburgh, but the team appears to be leaning one way toward addressing that area.

ESPN Bills beat writer Alaina Getzenberg believes off-ball linebacker is the biggest remaining need for Buffalo. This hole has become more glaring in recent years because of Matt Milano's lengthy injury history.

Buffalo's biggest remaining need identified

Nov 20, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Bills linebacker Joe Andreessen (44) rushes a Houston Texans punt in the second half at NRG Stadium. | Thomas Shea-Imagn Images

"The shift in defensive philosophy has already resulted in significant change, both with players let go and new ones brought in thus far," Getzenberg wrote. "The top players at the position currently are Terrel Bernard and Dorian Williams."

The Bills' positional changes are reflected on the team's official website. Bernard, who missed five games with injuries in 2025, Williams and Joe Andreessen make up the team's top three inside linebackers, and the edge rushers are listed as outside linebackers.

"GM Brandon Beane did express that this draft has a good class of linebackers, which could be how the team addresses the position," Getzenberg added. There are a couple of prospects Buffalo could select in the draft to fill its need at linebacker.

Prospect 1 — CJ Allen, Georgia (Round 1, pick 26)

Nov 28, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Georgia Bulldogs linebacker CJ Allen (3) in action against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets in the fourth quarter at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Allen has become an increasingly popular pick in mock drafts with Moore and Chubb now in Buffalo, and he would become a solid addition to new defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard's scheme.

Allen recorded 205 tackles, 13.5 tackles for loss, 4.5 sacks, an interception and two forced fumbles in his three seasons with the Bulldogs, and his strong run defense could address an area the Bills finished fifth-worst in the NFL.

However, Allen isn't the only player who could help Buffalo in that regard.

Prospect 2 — Deontae Lawson, Alabama (Round 3, pick 91)

Sep 27, 2025; Athens, Georgia, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide linebacker Deontae Lawson (0) reacts after a fumble recovery against Georgia in the first half at Sanford Stadium. | Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

If the Bills select a different position with their first-round pick, they would have to wait until the third round to address the need at linebacker because they sent their second-round pick to the Chicago Bears for Moore.

Lawson, a three-year starter with the Crimson Tide, tallied 283 tackles, 19 tackles for loss and 6.5 sacks in his collegiate career.

Buffalo's need at linebacker to help replace Milano could be addressed with youth in the draft, and Allen and Lawson provide the Bills with two intriguing options.