Officiating controversy mars end of excellent Bills AFC divisional playoff game

The Buffalo Bills' season came to an end on Saturday as they lost 33-30 to the Denver Broncos in overtime.

This loss was especially painful since the Bills had their best chance at making the Super Bowl during Josh Allen's tenure with the Kansas City Chiefs out of the playoffs. Unfortunately, Allen and the offense picked the worst time to start turning the ball over.

Allen, who has been excellent at protecting the ball in the playoffs, had four turnovers in this game. Two were lost fumbles, including one that set Denver up for an extra three points at the end of the half. He also had two interceptions, including one in overtime, which proved to be his final pass of the game.

That interception, however, wasn't without controversy. The pass initially appeared to have been hauled in on third-and-10 by Brandin Cooks, and would have given Buffalo the ball at Denver's 20-yard line. Instead, it was given to the Broncos after Ja'Quan McMillian wrestled the ball out of Cooks' hands.

It was a close call, but on replay, it was clear Cooks' knee hit the ground while he still had possession. The officials, however, ruled that he didn't complete the catch before McMillian took possession.

Officials were prevalent in the final minutes

Buffalo Bills cornerback Taron Johnson is called for pass interference on Denver Broncos wide receiver Courtland Sutton. | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

What was most frustrating was that the officials seemed to rush through the replay. Even when Sean McDermott called a timeout to give them extra time to look, the play was never truly in doubt. This led to some outcry on social media as fans felt the officials helped swing the momentum.

Multiple penalties on the final drive, including one that led to Tre'Davious White losing his temper, also had fans upset. Both White, and Taron Johnson were flagged for contact with a receiver, while maintaining they were also being pushed by the wideout.

A game that was free of penalties for the most part became bogged down at the end by officials, leading to plenty of frustration in what should have been an exciting contest.

