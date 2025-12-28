It should be an exciting afternoon of football at Highmark Stadium, as the Buffalo Bills get set to host the reigning Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles for a late-season non-conference matchup.

And while you’re enjoying some holiday competition, why not make some money in the process?

Here is a Bills-Eagles three-leg parlay that could help you earn some cash this weekend:

(All odds per FanDuel.)

Saquon Barkley 100-plus yards rushing (+152)

Buffalo is allowing the fourth-most yards rushing per game (144.3) in the NFL this season, and this week it will face an Eagles ground game that has performed well over the past few weeks. Barkley has totaled 122 yards rushing or more in two of the last three weeks, including a 132-yard performance against the Washington Commanders in Week 16.

This should be a big day for the Philadelphia ball carrier.

Saquon Barkley anytime TD (+105)

The Bills have allowed at least one rushing touchdown per game and seven total across their last four matchups, which creates a golden opportunity for Barkley to continue his recent scoring streak. He has found the end zone in each of the previous three weeks, which broke a four-game dry spell for the Eagles’ running back.

Additionally, Buffalo is without two contributing defensive tackles, with Jordan Phillips and DaQuan Jones both out due to injury. Riding Barkley is a smart play this week.

Under 44.5 (-110)

Buffalo managed just 23 points against the Cleveland Browns this past week, which is more than five points fewer than its season average. And this week, the Bills will go up against an Eagles’ defense that has allowed just 14.8 points per contest since its Week 9 bye week.

Moreover, the weather is expected to be horrendous in Orchard Park on Sunday, with freezing rain forecast to fall throughout the game. That could affect how each offense operates in the passing game.

