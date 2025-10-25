Bills eyeing help at safety and receiver, per NFL insider ahead of trade deadline
The Buffalo Bills are coming out of their bye week with a record of 4-2, but they're also dealing with a two-game losing streak.
Buffalo has the talent to compete with any team, which is why they were one of the favorites to win the Super Bowl this season. While they're still one of the top contenders, their recent struggles have highlighted areas of concern.
The top two areas seem to be wide receiver and safety, which the front office seems to agree with. According to Dianna Russini of The Athletic, the Bills will be looking for help at receiver and safety at the upcoming NFL trade deadline.
"The Bills are looking for help at safety and wide receiver," Russini said.
General manager Brandon Beane has been aggressive in the past, adding Amari Cooper last year to bolster their receiving corps. That didn't pan out as expected, but they deserve credit for keeping their eyes open again this year.
Keon Coleman hasn't delivered for Bills
Buffalo was planning on Keon Coleman developing into a WR1 role, and he exploded in Week 1 with 112 yards and a touchdown on eight receptions. Since then, he's recorded more than 26 yards just once, with a high of 45 against the New Orleans Saints.
In all, Coleman has 24 catches for 237 yards with two touchdowns. His average yards per catch has also taken a hit, going from 19.2 during his rookie season to just 9.9 after seven games.
Taylor Rapp injury leaves hole in secondary
Ahead of Week 8, the Bills placed safety Taylor Rapp on the IR with a knee injury which has been bothering him since August. They're likely going to turn to veteran Jordan Poyer, but the absence of Rapp leaves them thin at the position.
The NFL trade deadline is Tuesday, November 4, so the Bills have just over a week to decide if they want to make a move, or roll with their current roster.
