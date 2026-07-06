Bills Named Landing Spot for Two Former All-Pro Wide Receivers

Ever since trading away Stefon Diggs ahead of the 2024 season, the Buffalo Bills have been looking for a new No. 1 wide receiver. Their most recent attempt to fill this role came this offseason when the Bills traded for DJ Moore, who spent the past three seasons with the Chicago Bears.

Moore was once one of the more explosive receivers in the league, but has had declining numbers the past two seasons. That has led to concerns, which is one of the reasons that CBS Sports' Bryan DeArdo named two veteran wideouts as potential fits for Buffalo.

Would Bills be interested in DeAndre Hopkins?

Baltimore Ravens wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins celebrates after making a catch against the Chicago Bears. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

DeArdo says the Bills could be a good fit for DeAndre Hopkins, a five-time All-Pro who led the NFL in touchdown receptions during the 2017 season. Hopkins hasn't put up elite numbers over the past two seasons, but did record 1,057 yards in 2023 with the Tennessee Titans. The real question, which DeArdo asks, is whether the Bills want to take another swing on a player over 30.

"The 34-year-old Hopkins recently expressed his desire to play for a 'contender' this season. Of the teams that fit that category, Buffalo is the one that needs the most help at receiver. But like the Ravens, the Bills may also be done signing aging wideouts after swinging and missing with Amari Cooper two years ago," DeArdo wrote.

Not only did the Cooper acquisition fall short, but Buffalo also struck out in 2025 with Brandin Cooks. While Cooks did make a couple of big catches, I wrote during the season that he also had multiple key drops. Cooks was even part of a crucial play where he was unable to keep control of a deep ball from Josh Allen during the playoff loss to the Denver Broncos. While there's a strong belief that the refs erred in calling that fateful play an interception, Cooks could have ended the drama by maintaining possession.

Tyreek Hill could give Buffalo offense 'a boost'

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill scores a touchdown against the Buffalo Bills. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In addition to Hopkins, DeArdo says that Tyreek Hill could be an option for Buffalo. The 2023 NFL receptions leader, Hill won a Super Bowl during his time with the Kansas City Chiefs before joining the Miami Dolphins in 2022, where he helped them become one of the league's elite passing offenses.

Hill's tenure with Miami came to an end following a devastating knee injury, and he now looks to get his career back on track.

"The Chargers and Bills also make sense for Hill, who is hoping to revive his career after a serious knee injury sidelined him for most of the 2025 season. Both teams have elite quarterbacks and wide receiver groups that could use a boost," DeArdo wrote.

As a player, Hill would make a lot of sense in Buffalo. They would be a logical spot for him as well. With Khalil Shakir and DJ Moore on the roster, Hill could slowly work his way back while providing an occasional spark. With Hill, however, there's much more to consider, including several off-field incidents. That negative image should be enough for the Bills to take this option off the board.