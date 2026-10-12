One of Bills' Practice Squad Elevations May Be Bad News For DJ Moore's Week 5 Status

The Buffalo Bills are calling up two players from the practice squad ahead of kickoff of the Monday night contest against the Los Angeles Rams and one of them might be bad news for DJ Moore.

The Bills announced they are elevating wide receiver Trent Sherfield and defensive lineman Phidarian Mathis for the showdown against the Rams.

Sherfield, who was with the Bills during the offseason and spent time in Buffalo in 2023, failed to make the team's 53-man roster out of training camp before he returned on Buffalo's practice squad. He has not appeared in a contest yet this season.

As for Mathis, he started off the season suspended, was cut loose by Buffalo after he was activated from the ban and then was brought back on the practice squad right after that.

If he plays, this will be his 2026 debut.

Bad news for DJ Moore?

Buffalo Bills wide receiver DJ Moore #2 runs after making a catch during the first quarter against the New England Patriots at New Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Moore's status for Week 5 remains uncertain as of this writing. All we know is Moore is questionable to play with his shoulder injury that he initially suffered in Week 2 but re-aggravated in Week 4. Moore has been diagnosed with an AC joint sprain.

The elevation of Sherfield may simply be a precautionary measure just in case Moore isn't good enough to go, but it could also be an indication the Bills do not expect him to play.

We know it's not a move to cover for the loss of the injured Joshua Palmer, who was ruled out on Saturday. The Bills already have rookie Skyler Bell to cover for him.

We will know soon enough what the deal is with Moore. He will get in a pregame workout to test his shoulder and then the Bills will drop their list of inactives around 6:45 p.m. ET, which is an hour and a half before kickoff.

Who is Mathis covering for?

Buffalo Bills defensive lineman Phidarian Mathis (72) warms up before a pre-season game against the Carolina Panthers at the New Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

On Friday, the Bills ruled out star defensive tackle Ed Oliver, who is dealing with a knee injury. Oliver is now missing his second game of the season after he was a surprise scratch in Week 2 right before kickoff.

A former 2022 second-round pick of the Washington Commanders, Mathis will add more depth to the Bills' front.

Over 29 games (zero starts) during his career, Mathis has tallied 38 tackles, including two for loss, one QB hit, one pass defensed and one fumble recovery. This won't be his first game with the Bills, though, as he appeared in six contests with Buffalo in 2025.

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