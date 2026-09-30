Buffalo Bills Release Veteran DT, But He May Not Actually Leave Orchard Park

The Buffalo Bills made a roster move on Tuesday, but they're not done yet.

The Bills officially released veteran defensive tackle Phidarian Mathis after he completed his NFL-imposed three-game suspension. Due to his status, he is not required to pass through waivers and can immediately sign with any team.

As a result, Buffalo is expected to keep Mathis in the building by subsequently signing him to a practice squad contract. The Bills currently have one practice squad vacancy after they promoted return specialist Greg Dortch to their active 53-man roster prior to the Week 3 win over the Los Angeles Chargers.

Mathis actually began his Bills' tenure on the practice squad in September 2025. After expending his three allotted game-day elevations, Buffalo added him to the active roster last November. He totaled six regular season appearances.

Buffalo Bills defensive lineman Phidarian Mathis celebrates knocking Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Will Howard to the ground during first half action of the Bills preseason game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Highmark Stadium on Aug. 27, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Why Bills apparently intend to keep Mathis

Despite the emergence of former third-round draft pick DeWayne Carter, who was a true wild card entering training camp off an Achilles recovery, the Bills need insurance along the defensive line's interior.

With TJ Sanders on the shelf, and late-summer veteran addition Greg Gaines looking rather pedestrian, Mathis may be needed on game days sooner than later.

Upon joining the Bills, the 6-foot-4 Mathis started to flash the second-round talent that led to the Washington Commanders drafting him at No. 47 overall in 2022.

Due to Injured Reserve stints in 2022 and 2023, Mathis totaled only 23 appearances for the Commanders before they cut bait. Mathis ended the 2024 campaign as a member of the New York Jets, who eventually released him the following summer.

Nov 9, 2025; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Buffalo Bills defensive tackle Phidarian Mathis (72) reacts after a play during the first half against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Jim Leonhard's comments on Phidarian Mathis

Although the 28-year-old Mathis earned his way onto the roster during Sean McDermott's final season as head coach, he's managed to garner attention operating in new defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard's 3-4 scheme.

“Impressed with his athleticism for that size. He's big, he's powerful, but he's a really good athlete. He's got good feet, great practice habits. He runs to the football consistently day in and day out, which not all big guys do," said Leonhard during training camp.

Aug 16, 2025; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart (6) passes the ball while being pressured by New York Jets defensive tackle Phidarian Mathis (98) during the first half at MetLife Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The safety-turned-coach recognizes the potential that Mathis brings to the table.

"There's plenty of things, technically, he's got to clean up, and there's always little stuff that he can do better. But to me, the thing that jumps out is just the play style. He plays hard over and over again, and he runs to the football," said Leonhard.

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