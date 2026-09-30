Buffalo Bills Release Veteran DT, But He May Not Actually Leave Orchard Park
In this story:
The Buffalo Bills made a roster move on Tuesday, but they're not done yet.
The Bills officially released veteran defensive tackle Phidarian Mathis after he completed his NFL-imposed three-game suspension. Due to his status, he is not required to pass through waivers and can immediately sign with any team.
As a result, Buffalo is expected to keep Mathis in the building by subsequently signing him to a practice squad contract. The Bills currently have one practice squad vacancy after they promoted return specialist Greg Dortch to their active 53-man roster prior to the Week 3 win over the Los Angeles Chargers.
Mathis actually began his Bills' tenure on the practice squad in September 2025. After expending his three allotted game-day elevations, Buffalo added him to the active roster last November. He totaled six regular season appearances.
Why Bills apparently intend to keep Mathis
Despite the emergence of former third-round draft pick DeWayne Carter, who was a true wild card entering training camp off an Achilles recovery, the Bills need insurance along the defensive line's interior.
With TJ Sanders on the shelf, and late-summer veteran addition Greg Gaines looking rather pedestrian, Mathis may be needed on game days sooner than later.
Upon joining the Bills, the 6-foot-4 Mathis started to flash the second-round talent that led to the Washington Commanders drafting him at No. 47 overall in 2022.
Due to Injured Reserve stints in 2022 and 2023, Mathis totaled only 23 appearances for the Commanders before they cut bait. Mathis ended the 2024 campaign as a member of the New York Jets, who eventually released him the following summer.
Jim Leonhard's comments on Phidarian Mathis
Although the 28-year-old Mathis earned his way onto the roster during Sean McDermott's final season as head coach, he's managed to garner attention operating in new defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard's 3-4 scheme.
“Impressed with his athleticism for that size. He's big, he's powerful, but he's a really good athlete. He's got good feet, great practice habits. He runs to the football consistently day in and day out, which not all big guys do," said Leonhard during training camp.
The safety-turned-coach recognizes the potential that Mathis brings to the table.
"There's plenty of things, technically, he's got to clean up, and there's always little stuff that he can do better. But to me, the thing that jumps out is just the play style. He plays hard over and over again, and he runs to the football," said Leonhard.
— Sign up for OnSI’s Free Buffalo Bills Newsletter —
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
Ralph, a former college football conference administrator, brings 20+ years of media experience to Buffalo Bills ON SI. Prior to focusing on the Bills, he spent two years covering the New York Jets. Ventre initially joined the ON SI family in 2021, providing NCAA Football Championship Subdivision for NFL Draft Bible on FanNation. Ventre remains as an official voter for the Stats Perform FCS Top 25 and the annual legacy awards. The Fordham University graduate is a member of the Pro Football Writers of America.