Bills projected to select next ‘Tremaine Edmunds’ in NFL mock draft
The Buffalo Bills are off to a 3-0 start, and well in control of the AFC East with two wins in the division.
Their roster has proven to be one of the most talented in the league, and that’s a testament to the work done by general manager Brandon Beane and head coach Sean McDermott. Their ability to draft and develop players has kept them consistent throughout the years and will keep them in contention as long as they continue to plug the right holes.
In a recent 2026 NFL mock draft from CBS Sports’ Mike Renner, that’s exactly what they do as they add a playmaking linebacker out of Ohio State.
Round 1, Pick 31: Sonny Styles, LB, Ohio State
With their first-round pick, Renner has Buffalo selecting Sonny Styles, who he said is reminiscent of Tremaine Edmunds.
”Styles is Sean McDermott's next Tremaine Edmunds: a jumbo athlete at linebacker who can run faster than any tight end he'll be asked to guard. He's a former safety who looks much improved in only his second season at the position.” - Renner
Edmunds might not have ever truly lived up to the hype, but he played well enough to secure a four-year, $72 million contract with the Chicago Bears in 2023.
Styles, who had 100 tackles and six sacks in 2024, would give them a massive presence at 6-foot-5 and 243 pounds. He would also help replace Matt Milano, who continues to struggle with durability.
That said, the only way to feel comfortable taking a linebacker in Round 1 would be if they get Maxwell Hairston on the field and discover he can be a starting cornerback. If not, they might need more secondary help.
