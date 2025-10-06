Bills Central

Bills QB Josh Allen given lowest grade of season following first real test

Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills had a rough night against the New England Patriots.

Randy Gurzi

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen practices before the game at Highmark Stadium.
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen practices before the game at Highmark Stadium. / Mark Konezny-Imagn Images
Sunday night was set to be a great game for the Buffalo Bills as they hosted the New England Patriots in prime time.

Already 2-0 in the AFC East, they were looking to take a commanding lead in the division. They were also being cheered on by a fired-up crowd who participated in a “white-out” inspired by the debut of their NFL Rivalries Uniform.

Once the game started, it was clear this wasn’t their night. Buffalo struggled to protect the football, turning it over three times. Defensively, they had no answers for former Bill Stefon Diggs. All that added up to their first loss of the season.

Allen was critical of his own performance, as was Bleacher Report’s Brent Sobleski, who called the game a “reality check” for the Bills, and gave Allen a C- in his weekly quarterback report card.

”Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills experienced a reality check against the Patriots,” Sobleski said.

“Allen and Co. are not going to run roughshod over the AFC. Instead, the group needs to be better prepared and execute against tougher competition.”

What might be more concerning is Sobleski’s assertion that this was the first time Allen and the Bills were tested this season. The four teams they defeated are now 3-17.

Buffalo needs to use this game as a wake-up call, which is exactly what it was.

Buffalo Bills back Josh Allen looking for an open receiver ends up running with the ball during first half action.
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen looking for an open receiver ends up running with the ball during first half action. / Tina MacIntyre-Yee/Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

