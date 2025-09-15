Bills RB James Cook named among biggest winners from Sunday’s NFL games
After throwing for 394 yards and two touchdowns in the Buffalo Bills Week 1 win, Josh Allen was rather quiet this weekend against the New York Jets.
Allen threw for just 148 yards and didn’t have a touchdown pass, or run. Still, the Bills won easily thanks to James Cook.
The fourth-year running back did the heavy lifting in this one and was named one of Week 2’s biggest winners by Bleacher Report’s Brent Sobleski, who said Cook proved himself worthy of his recent extension.
“Josh Allen didn't have to put on the Superman cape in a blowout win because Cook ran through the Jets defense for 132 yards and two touchdowns. On a new four-year deal, the two-time Pro Bowl tailback showed why he deserves the big bucks,” Sobleski said.
“After tying Derrick Henry and Jahmyr Gibbs for a league-leading 16 rushing touchdowns last season, Cook has three within the first two weeks of the campaign. He's likely to avoid a significant touchdown regression this year.”
It’s a great sign for Buffalo anytime they get a win without Allen being forced to carry the team. Against New York, he wasn’t bad by any means, but could take a back seat and watch Cook pick apart the defense.
This could be especially beneficial on a short week as the Bills face the Miami Dolphins on Thursday Night Football in Week 3.
