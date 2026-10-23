Bills Safety Sam Franklin Has Suspension Reduced After Spitting Incident

Sam Franklin Jr. was suspended for one game after the league determined the Buffalo Bills safety spit at an opponent during the fourth quarter. Franklin appealed that ruling and according to Adam Schefter, his punishment has been reduced.

Franklin will no longer be suspended for a game and will not lose a game check. Hearing officer James Thrash apparently still felt Franklin's actions during the game deserved a punishment as he will receive a $14,926 fine for unsportsmanlike conduct.

Buffalo is on a bye this week, and will host the Baltimore Ravens in Week 8 on November 1. Franklin will be eligible to play in that game, making this ruling a win, even though he is still going to be hit with the fine.

Bills were accused of spitting more than once in Week 6

Buffalo Bills safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson celebrates after the game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Bills defeated the Raiders in Week 6, but had a couple of unfortunate incidents from that game lead to punishments, and both were related to spitting.

During the second quarter, safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson was ejected, and later suspended, when he spit at Las Vegas tight end Brock Bowers. He initially refused to take full ownership of his actions, and never admitted to spitting. Still, the league had enough evidence to not only suspend Gardner-Johnson for one game, but they upheld his punishment on appeal.

Sam Franklin denied spitting at an opponent

Buffalo Bills safety Sam Franklin Jr. high fives fans while exiting the field after the game against the Houston Texans. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Unlike Gardner-Johnson, Franklin was not penalized or ejected during the game. That made his suspension far more shocking, and Franklin was also surprised when the news broke. Shortly after the suspension was announced, Sal Capaccio of WGR 550 reported that Franklin would appeal.

"I'm told Franklin vehemently denies this ever happening and will be appealing," Capaccio reported.

Capaccio also shared a slow-motion video that Franklin shared on his social media, which showed that he was kicked during the alleged incident. Franklin also said he still wouldn't spit on anyone despite the contact.

As for the fine, this is the second time this season Franklin will be hit with one by the NFL. He was fined $9,425 for a blindside block in Week 1. That penalty qualifies for the new "Three-Strike Suspension Rule."

Under that rule a player would be suspended if they receive three penalties for one of the following penalites: "hip drop tackle, horse collar tackle, launching, hit on a defenseless player and blindside block."

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