Improvements for Dalton Kincaid, Maxwell Hairston help soften Bills' bad injury news
At least there was some key improvement on the Buffalo Bills' Week 13 injury report.
Tight end Dalton Kincaid and rookie cornerback Maxwell Hairston both accounted for upgrades on Thursday in Orchard Park.
Unfortunately, the good news stops there for the Bills, who will likely be without both starting offensive tackles against the Pittsburgh Steelers on November 30.
While right tackle Spencer Brown is dealing with a right shoulder injury that could cost him multiple weeks, left tackle Dion Dawkins remains in concussion protocol. Both players missed practice for the second day in a row.
After being cleared to return during the November 20 loss to the Houston Texans, Dawkins finished the game, only to experience delayed symptoms that landed him on the injury report.
The fact that Dawkins has yet to practice, in even a limited capacity, suggests the bookend remains stuck in the earlier stages of concussion protocol. With each day that passes, it's becomes increasingly unlikely that he'll be available on Sunday.
Like Brown and Dawkins, linebacker Terrel Bernard suffered an injury last time out and has not yet returned to practice. The hope is for Bernard's right elbow issue to clear up within a couple of weeks.
In another unfortunate development, wide receiver Joshua Palmer is back on the sideline due to an ankle problem. It's unknown if the issue is related to the ankle/knee injury that occurred when the wide receiver was tackled in the October 14 loss to the Atlanta Falcons.
After missing three games, Palmer returned to the lineup on November 16 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He played 50 percent of offensive snaps against the Texans four days later. Palmer showed up as limited on Wednesday's injury report following the Bills' "mini bye," suggesting the possibility that he aggravated his he issue during practice. On Thursday, he was downgraded to non-participant.
Hope for Kincaid
Arguably the Bills' top pass-catching weapon, Kincaid has been out since pulling his hamstring during the Week 10 loss to the Miami Dolphins on November 9. He was a limited participant on Thursday for the first time since the injury.
"We'll see. There's a chance," said Bills' head coach Sean McDermott about Kincaid's potential availability.
It wouldn't be surprising to see Kincaid play at less than 100 percent health due to his importance to the offense and the magnitude of the games at this point in the season.
Hairston progresses thru protocol
In what was a brutal night for Bills' injuries, Hairston was forced out of the November 20 loss due to a head injury. The first-round rookie has been in concussion protocol since, but it appears that he's steadily progressed.
Starting the week as a limited participant, Hairston practiced in full on Thursday, which shows he's in the final stage of concussion protocol. All signs point toward availability against the Steelers.
Bills' Injury Report (Week 13)
THURSDAY
LB Terrel Bernard (right elbow) — DNP
OL Spencer Brown (shoulder) — DNP
OL Dion Dawkins (concussion) — DNP
WR Joshua Palmer (ankle) — DNP
WR Curtis Samuel (elbow/knee) — DNP
TE Dalton Kincaid (hamstring) — Limited
DT Phidarian Mathis (shoulder) — Limited
QB Josh Allen (right elbow) — Full
DE Joey Bosa (wrist) — Full
FB Reggie Gilliam (knee) — Full
OL Tylan Grable (concussion) — Full
CB Maxwell Hairston (concussion) — Full
DT DaQuan Jones (illness) — Full
WEDNESDAY
LB Terrel Bernard (right elbow) — DNP
OL Spencer Brown (shoulder) — DNP
OL Dion Dawkins (concussion) — DNP
DT DaQuan Jones (illness) — DNP
TE Dalton Kincaid (hamstring) — DNP
WR Curtis Samuel (elbow/knee) — DNP
CB Maxwell Hairston (concussion) — Limited
DT Phidarian Mathis (shoulder) — Limited
WR Joshua Palmer (ankle) — Limited
QB Josh Allen (right elbow) — Full
DE Joey Bosa (wrist) — Full
FB Reggie Gilliam (knee) — Full
OL Tylan Grable (concussion) — Full
