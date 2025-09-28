Bills surprise star says playing with Josh Allen a ‘super motivating’ experience
Elijah Moore signing with the Buffalo Bills this offseason largely went under the radar. The former second-round pick didn't live up to expectations with the New York Jets and was traded to the Cleveland Browns in 2023.
Moore didn't turn into the difference-maker Cleveland hoped he would be, leading to a quiet offseason. After plenty of waiting, he landed in Buffalo but wasn't guaranteed a spot on the roster.
He did enough to earn his place, however, and has been a spark plug for them early in the season. Through three games, Moore has 64 yards on four receptions to go along with 25 rushing yards and a touchdown on four attempts.
Moore recently spoke with Jonathan Acosta about his transition to Buffalo, which he says has been the "easiest" of his career.
“I think its been one of my easiest transitions,” Moore said. "I've been on two teams before this, and what felt like a rush, finally feels a little bit slower here. They've been welcoming with open arms both on and off the field. I feel good about it."
Moore then praised 2024 NFL MVP Josh Allen, saying he's always wanted to play with a quarterback of his caliber. The veteran wideout added that watching Allen work is "super motivating" for everyone on the team.
“I think for me that’s all I’ve been trying to do is get with a quarterback of his caliber," Moore said of Allen. "It's super motivating. You get to learn, you get to see, you get to witness what it's like to be on the other side of his energy, and his leadership. When he speaks offense and defense pays attention and everybody's so close and attentive, and I feel like that plays a crucial part in why we're on the trajectory that we are. We've just got to keep going."
While he's not one of the top options on offense, Moore has proven capable of stepping up when his number is called. As long as he continues to earn Allen's trust, his role should only grow as the season moves along.
