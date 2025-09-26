Bills surprisingly named as landing spot for former NFL receiving leader
It's been a hot start in 2025 for the Buffalo Bills. They're off to a 3-0 start and are huge favorites entering Week 4 against the New Orleans Saints.
Their defense has been better than expected, currently ninth in the league in yards surrendered. Still, it's their offense that fuels them. After three games, the Bills are first in the NFL with 1,260 yards. They've accomplished this without anyone standing out as a true WR1, which is why they're being linked to a former NFL receiving yardage leader via trade.
Pro Football Network's Josh Weil named the Bills as a potential suitor for Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill, who has been the subject of trade rumors. According to Weil, Hill has the talent to put a Super Bowl-contending team over the top.
"Tyreek Hill, one of the most electrifying players in the whole league, is in an offense that is totally out of sync and is not getting him the ball in the open for him to do what he does best. If the Dolphins decide to take calls on Hill, there will be a plethora of teams lining up for his services, and this trade could be essential for an offense to take the next step to becoming Super Bowl-ready. He is that good."
While he's right that Hill is someone who could make a huge impact for a contender, this trade wouldn't be feasible for either team. Not only would the Dolphins have little interest in helping a divisional rival improve, but the Bills' offense has been significantly better since moving to a receiver-by-committee approach.
Josh Allen recently said the "everybody eats" mentality is one of the main reasons he's cut down on turnovers.
“And again, having a guy like Khalil (Shakir) and Dalton (Kincaid) that you can rely on," Allen said. "Then we have opportunities outside with Keon (Coleman) and Josh (Palmer) and Curtis (Samuel) and just that whole ‘Everybody Eats’ mentality has allowed us to take over — has allowed me to be free and not worry so much about where the ball is going.”
Adding Hill would help with explosive plays, but it could also send the offense as a whole in the wrong direction. That's why this is one move the Bills don't need to explore.
