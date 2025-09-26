Bills Central

Despite 'super cool' primetime games Dion Dawkins says Bills still America's underdog

The Buffalo Bills host the New Orleans Saints Sunday in one of only two 1 p.m. kickoffs this season at Highmark Stadium.

Richie Whitt

Bills offensive tackle Dion Dawkins (73) blocks against the Dolphins in Week 3.
Bills offensive tackle Dion Dawkins (73) blocks against the Dolphins in Week 3. / Mark Konezny-Imagn Images
The Buffalo Bills are so successful — and popular — that 1 p.m. kickoffs are becoming more and more rare. Two of their first three games this season have been in primetime, and Sunday they play one of only two early starts in 2025 at Highmark Stadium.

The 3-0 Bills host the winless New Orleans Saints in the less-visible early window. They'll do the same against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 11, the only other 1 p.m. kickoff at home.

A testament to their consistent winning and rising popularity, the Bills will play more than half of their games in primetime or the 4 p.m. late window customized for the NFL's showcase games. They play five night games and four in the late afternoon, compared to seven 1 p.m. starts. The Week 18 home game against the New York Jets is TBD as part of the league's scheduling flex option.

Bills' fans
Sep 7, 2025; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills fans prior to the game against the Baltimore Ravens at Highmark Stadium. / Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

"Can you imagine being in the position where most of your games are primetime? That is super cool," offensive lineman Dion Dawkins said Thursday afternoon. "That is pretty dope. But the preparation happens during the week, so regardless of what the time of battle is ... it really doesn't matter. We've been molded to put the ball anywhere ... backyard, parking lot."

Dawkins says despite the higher-profile start-time changes, the Bills' mentality has remained the same.

"Everybody loves us, but we're still the underdogs," he said. "Don't nobody want us to win. And we understand that."

The Bills, however, are literally favored by oddsmakers in all 17 games this season.

Bills quarterback Josh Allen looks around the stadium after beating the Ravens in Week 1.
Bills quarterback Josh Allen looks around the stadium after beating the Ravens in Week 1. / Tina MacIntyre-Yee/Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

