Bills TE Dalton Kincaid named among NFL’s biggest winners in Week 3
The Buffalo Bills were able to get some extra rest after facing the Miami Dolphins on Thursday night in Week 3. This led to a stress-free Sunday, where they were able to scout their Week 4 opponents, the New Orleans Saints.
While the Bills have been focused on Week 4, the rest of the league is still wrapping up Week 3. Following the slate of games on Sunday, the spotlight was briefly back on Buffalo.
Bleacher Report named their biggest winners from Week 3, and Dalton Kincaid earned the distinction for Buffalo.
”The Bills are searching for a No. 1 target in their offense. Kincaid led everyone Thursday with 66 receiving yards. He also added a touchdown reception, which is already his second this season. The 2023 first-round draft pick had two touchdown catches in each of his first two campaigns. Based on early returns, Kincaid is currently on pace to set career-highs in receptions, receiving yardage and touchdown catches.”
Kincaid battled a knee injury last season, which slowed his progress. He looks healthy now, and has already tied his touchdown total from 2024.
Buffalo believed in Kincaid enough to use the 25th pick in the 2023 NFL draft to bring him in, and it’s starting to pay off in a big way.
