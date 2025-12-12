Christian Benford becomes seventh Bills' starter on Week 15 injury report

The Buffalo Bills' injury report was slowly thinning out in Week 15 until a new addition was made on Thursday.

Starting cornerback Christian Benford appeared with a toe issue, and his practice participation was limited as a result. He's one of seven starters currently dealing with an injury.

As the Bills prepare for a December 14 road test against the New England Patriots, five of those injured players were limited participants on Thursday while tight end Dalton Kincaid and safety Cole Bishop practiced fully.

With Wednesday's practice being of the walkthrough variety, Thursday's participation levels provide a better gauge as to how each player is trending for Sunday.

Despite the Benford development, the Bills are in good shape injury wise as a whole, especially compared to where they once were. Only three weeks ago, Buffalo had 16 players listed on its official injury report.

Banged-up CB1

With Benford not on the injury report until Thursday, it's possible his injury could have occurred during practice. He was spotted wearing a soft walking boot on Thursday afternoon. Friday's participation level will provide clarity as to his gameday availability.

Benford played 59 of 60 defensive snaps last time out, accounting for a sack and a tide-turning Pick 6 in a Week 14 victory. He has started 12 of 13 games this season, missing only the November 9 road loss to the Miami Dolphins due to a groin.

The Bills' CB1 won the AFC Defensive Player of the Week award for his November 30 effort against the Pittsburgh Steelers, recording a fumble return touchdown and an interception.

Nov 30, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Buffalo Bills cornerback Christian Benford (47) intercepts a pass intended for Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Darnell Washington (80) during the third quarter at Acrisure Stadium. | Barry Reeger-Imagn Images

Progressing toward return

Right tackle Spencer Brown, wide receiver Joshua Palmer, linebacker Terrel Bernard and defensive end Joey Bosa all missed the December 7 win over the Cincinnati Bengals.

According to Bills' head coach Sean McDermott, all four have a chance to be ready for the pivotal Week 15 matchup against the Patriots,

"They'll all be in about the same boat," said McDermott heading into the practice week.

For the second day in a row, all four practiced in a limited capacity.

Buffalo Bills defensive end Joey Bosa grabs his wrist on the sideline during second half action against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Nov 16, 2025 at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park. | Tina MacIntyre-Yee/Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Bills' Injury Report (Week 15)

THURSDAY

QB Mitch Trubisky (illness) — DNP



CB Christian Benford (toe) — Limited



LB Terrel Bernard (elbow) — Limited



DE Joey Bosa (hamstring) — Limited



OL Spencer Brown (shoulder) — Limited



WR Joshua Palmer (ankle) — Limited



S Cole Bishop (calf) — Full



TE Dalton Kincaid (knee) — Full



TE Dawson Knox (personal) — Full

WEDNESDAY

TE Dawson Knox (personal) — DNP



LB Terrel Bernard (elbow) — Limited



DE Joey Bosa (hamstring) — Limited



OL Spencer Brown (shoulder) — Limited



WR Joshua Palmer (ankle) — Limited



S Cole Bishop (calf) — Full



TE Dalton Kincaid (knee) — Full

