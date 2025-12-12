Bills Central

Christian Benford becomes seventh Bills' starter on Week 15 injury report

The Buffalo Bills limited five starters at Thursday's practice due to injury as a December 14 visit to the New England Patriots awaits
Ralph Ventre|
Oct 13, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Buffalo Bills cornerback Christian Benford (47) on the field against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
Oct 13, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Buffalo Bills cornerback Christian Benford (47) on the field against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. | Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

The Buffalo Bills' injury report was slowly thinning out in Week 15 until a new addition was made on Thursday.

Starting cornerback Christian Benford appeared with a toe issue, and his practice participation was limited as a result. He's one of seven starters currently dealing with an injury.

As the Bills prepare for a December 14 road test against the New England Patriots, five of those injured players were limited participants on Thursday while tight end Dalton Kincaid and safety Cole Bishop practiced fully.

With Wednesday's practice being of the walkthrough variety, Thursday's participation levels provide a better gauge as to how each player is trending for Sunday.

Despite the Benford development, the Bills are in good shape injury wise as a whole, especially compared to where they once were. Only three weeks ago, Buffalo had 16 players listed on its official injury report.

Banged-up CB1

With Benford not on the injury report until Thursday, it's possible his injury could have occurred during practice. He was spotted wearing a soft walking boot on Thursday afternoon. Friday's participation level will provide clarity as to his gameday availability.

Benford played 59 of 60 defensive snaps last time out, accounting for a sack and a tide-turning Pick 6 in a Week 14 victory. He has started 12 of 13 games this season, missing only the November 9 road loss to the Miami Dolphins due to a groin.

The Bills' CB1 won the AFC Defensive Player of the Week award for his November 30 effort against the Pittsburgh Steelers, recording a fumble return touchdown and an interception.

Christian Benford INT
Nov 30, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Buffalo Bills cornerback Christian Benford (47) intercepts a pass intended for Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Darnell Washington (80) during the third quarter at Acrisure Stadium. | Barry Reeger-Imagn Images

Progressing toward return

Right tackle Spencer Brown, wide receiver Joshua Palmer, linebacker Terrel Bernard and defensive end Joey Bosa all missed the December 7 win over the Cincinnati Bengals.

According to Bills' head coach Sean McDermott, all four have a chance to be ready for the pivotal Week 15 matchup against the Patriots,

"They'll all be in about the same boat," said McDermott heading into the practice week.

For the second day in a row, all four practiced in a limited capacity.

Joey Bosa
Buffalo Bills defensive end Joey Bosa grabs his wrist on the sideline during second half action against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Nov 16, 2025 at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park. | Tina MacIntyre-Yee/Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Bills' Injury Report (Week 15)

THURSDAY
QB Mitch Trubisky (illness) — DNP

CB Christian Benford (toe) — Limited

LB Terrel Bernard (elbow) — Limited

DE Joey Bosa (hamstring) — Limited

OL Spencer Brown (shoulder) — Limited

WR Joshua Palmer (ankle) — Limited

S Cole Bishop (calf) — Full

TE Dalton Kincaid (knee) — Full

TE Dawson Knox (personal) — Full

WEDNESDAY
TE Dawson Knox (personal) — DNP

LB Terrel Bernard (elbow) — Limited

DE Joey Bosa (hamstring) — Limited

OL Spencer Brown (shoulder) — Limited

WR Joshua Palmer (ankle) — Limited

S Cole Bishop (calf) — Full

TE Dalton Kincaid (knee) — Full

Ralph Ventre
RALPH VENTRE

Ralph, a former college football conference administrator, brings 20+ years of media experience to Buffalo Bills ON SI. Prior to focusing on the Bills, he spent two years covering the New York Jets. Ventre initially joined the ON SI family in 2021, providing NCAA Football Championship Subdivision for NFL Draft Bible on FanNation. Ventre remains as an official voter for the Stats Perform FCS Top 25 and the annual legacy awards. The Fordham University graduate is a member of the Pro Football Writers of America.