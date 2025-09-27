Bills’ top NFL Draft fits entering Week 4 include undersized but savvy center
Right now, the Buffalo Bills are focused on their Week 4 showdown with the New Orleans Saints. Through three weeks, they've proven to be a complete team, but they've been led by the performance of their offensive line.
The continuity upfront has been vital to their success, but with center Connor McGovern and guard David Edwards both set for free agency, they could wind up with a major need in the middle of the line.
That's why Alex Ballentine of Bleacher Report says offensive line is the No. 1 need for the Bills in 2026, ahead of linebacker and safety. For potential fits, he says they could re-sign Edwards and replace McGovern with Auburn's Connor Lew.
"That should shift the Bills focus to prospects who could play center. That would make someone like Connor Lew, the 6-3, 303-pound center for Auburn, a logical target. Lew doesn't have the typical size that the Bills seem to prioritize on the interior, but he makes up for it with his athleticism and high football IQ. [Parker] Brailsford and [Logan] Jones also fall into the undersized camp, but that shouldn't be as big of an issue with big guards like O'Cyrus Torrence and Edwards flanking them."
Arguably the top center in the class, Lew would be a plug-and-play starter who could keep the Buffalo line moving in the right direction. Ideally, they would love to keep their current unit intact longer and focus on a stronger need such as safety, but this could prove to be an upgrade at center.
