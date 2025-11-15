Josh Allen, Baker Mayfield, 4 other things to know about Bills vs. Buccaneers
This interconference matchup features two teams that were knocked off by AFC East clubs in Week 10. Last Sunday, Baker Mayfield and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers lost at home to the first-place New England Patriots, 28–23.
Meanwhile, the Buffalo Bills, fresh off a 28-21 home victory over the rival Kansas City Chiefs, looked far from inspired against a Dolphins’ team that Sean McDermott’s club has dominated since his arrival in Orchard Park in 2017. Buffalo’s 30-13 setback in South Florida was their most lopsided loss in the series since 2011, when they fell to the ‘Fins at Miami, 35-8.
The 6-3 Bills have reached the postseason six straight years dating back to 2019. The 6-3 Buccaneers own the NFC’s longest-active playoff streak at five consecutive seasons since 2020. Barring a tie on Sunday, one of these reigning division champions will drop their second straight game and fall to 6-4 this season. And Buffalo has already fallen behind the red-hot 9-2 Patriots in the AFC East.
Bills vs. Buccaneers history
There’s not a lot here in terms of storied battles, with one exception. The Buccaneers own a three-game lead in the overall standings (8-5) and will be in Orchard Park on Sunday for the second time in three years. In 2023, McDermott’s club came away with a 24-18 victory in the clubs’ latest encounter. This is actually the teams’ third meeting in five seasons. In 2021 at Raymond James Stadium, Buccaneers’ quarterback Tom Brady outdueled Josh Allen as Tampa emerged with a 33-27 overtime win. Meanwhile, the Bucs are 0-3 lifetime at Buffalo dating back to 2009.
Buccaneers’ run game grounded
Not having versatile running back Bucky Irving has put a major crimp into Tampa Bay’s ground attack. He will miss his sixth consecutive game on Sunday. The Buccaneers ran for 496 yards in their first four games this season (124.0 per game), and have totaled only 402 yards (80.4) rushing in their last five contests.
McDermott’s club managed season lows in points scored (13) and rushing yards (87) in last week’s 17-point loss to the Dolphins. And for the third time in five games, the Bills committed multiple turnovers. Buffalo has turned over the ball nine times in as many games, eight of those miscues in their three losses.
Keep eye on Bills’ S Cole Bishop
The Bucs’ defense is coming off a forgettable afternoon vs. the Patriots. Bowles’s team surrendered 435 total yards in the 28-23 setback, giving up offensive plays covering 72, 69, 55, and 54 yards—three of those for scores. The Buccaneers also allowed a season-high 166 rushing yards in the loss to the Pats.
Second-year safety Cole Bishop has started all nine games for the Bills this season, and leads the club with 48 tackles. He’s also picked up a pair of sacks and has totaled team-highs with two interceptions and six passes defensed. The 2024 second-round selection from Utah is Pro Football Focus’ 15th-ranked safety.
