Bills vs Panthers, NFL Week 8: Start time, live stream, TV channel
The Buffalo Bills are back in action on Sunday, after their Week 7 bye. They had a break right after losing two games in a row, falling to the New England Patriots and Atlanta Falcons.
They spent the week off looking for answers, and will be on the road against the Carolina Panthers trying to see if they can get back in the win column. Carolina has been on a roll, winning three games in a row, thanks in large part to the explosion of running back Rico Dowdle.
Buffalo has an edge in this one, however, since the Panthers won't have their starting quarterback. Bryce Young is out and Andy Dalton is going to start.
Buffalo Bills vs Carolina Panthers TV & viewing info
The Bills are once again favorites, by more than a touchdown. Surely, the absence of Young has given Buffalo a big edge, despite the recent wins for Carolina.
Date: Sunday, October 27, 2025
Start Time: 1:00 p.m. ET
Location: Charlotte, North Carolina
Venue: Bank of America Stadium
TV Channel: FOX
Betting Odds: Bills -7.5 | O/U: 46.5
How To Live Stream Bills vs. Panthers Online
