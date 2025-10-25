Bills' returning star predicted to have big game Sunday vs. Panthers
Last time they were on the field, the Buffalo Bills produced their worst offensive showing of the season. In a 10-point loss at the Atlanta Falcons, the Bills had as many turnovers as touchdowns (two).
With two consecutive losses that has dented a 4-0 start, the bye week arrived at a good time for the Bills.
And, as we documented, no NFL team in recent history is better coming off its bye than Buffalo. Under head coach Sean McDermott they are 8-0. Adding to the optimism entering Sunday afternoon's game against the Panthers in Carolina — quarterback Josh Allen has never lost three consecutive games in the NFL, going 7-0 after back-to-back defeats with 15 touchdowns and only two interceptions.
Part of the problem in Atlanta was the absence of tight end Dalton Kincaid, who missed the game with an oblique injury. He was back at practice this week and, barring a setback, is expected to play against the Panthers.
The tight end has been one of Allen's favorite targets this season, and in his last game had a season-best six catches for 108 yards.
Dalton Kincaid predicted to have big game vs. Panthers
In their weekly "Start 'Em Sit 'Em" offering, the Fantasy Football experts at USA Today are urging owners to start Kincaid this week in advance of a big game against the Panthers' defense.
Writes USA Today of its Kincaid advice:
"He is tied with Khalil Shakir for a team-high 24% target rate. Kincaid has found the end zone in three of five games and is a clear beneficiary of the Bills' high-octane offense. Red zone usage is key among tight ends to get those high-valued targets because a touchdown a week can be the difference between a top 10 finish or a finish outside the top 20. The Panthers have allowed the fourth-most yards and sixth-most fantasy points per game to tight ends."
