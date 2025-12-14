Bills vs. Patriots, NFL Week 15: Start time, live stream, TV channel

The Buffalo Bills have an AFC East showdown with the New England Patriots this weekend. It's a huge matchup for both teams as the Bills (9-4) are trying to catch the Patriots (11-2), who are the surprising division leaders.

New England is also fighting for the No. 1 seed in the conference, entering Week 15 with the same record as the Denver Broncos, who currently hold the tiebreaker. With just four games to go, both teams understand what's at stake, making this a game to watch.

There's also a revenge factor for the Bills, who lost 23-20 to the Patriots at Highmark Stadium in Week 5. With the stage set, let's dive in to see how fans can catch the action on TV or online.

Buffalo Bills vs. New England Patriots TV & viewing info

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen reacts to a play during second-half action at Highmark Stadium. | Tina MacIntyre-Yee/Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Despite losing to the Patriots earlier in the year, the Bills are the favorites in this one, although the oddsmakers expect it to be a close game.

Date: Sunday, December 14, 2025

Start Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

Location: Foxborough, MA

Venue: Gillette Stadium

TV Channel: CBS

Betting Odds: Bills -1.5 | O/U: 48.5

How To Live Stream Bills vs. Patriots Online

New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye looks for a receiver during first-half action at Highmark Stadium. | Tina MacIntyre-Yee/Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Your best bet for watching the game via streaming is through FuboTV. Fubo has a full slate of games every Sunday afternoon on FOX & CBS and has all the big primetime matchups for Sunday Night Football via NBC and Monday Night Football via ESPN.

Fubo includes the NFL Network in every plan, which offers access to exclusive coverage of the NFL all year round, plus select games from the NFL International Series. Fubo users can add NFL RedZone from NFL Network for an additional cost to go around the league every Sunday afternoon to catch every touchdown. Fubo also includes a lineup of the top sports networks like ESPN, FS1, CBS Sports Network & more to get big headlines and expert analysis from TV’s most popular sports talk shows.

With this game being on CBS, viewers could also check out Paramount+ as a streaming option.

