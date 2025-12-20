Buffalo Bills will face injury-riddled Browns team missing 3 key players in Week 16

At this stage of the regular season, most teams are dealing with injuries to several key players, as the war of attrition that is the NFL takes no prisoners throughout a long, vigorous campaign.

That can indeed be said for the Buffalo Bills, who have seen many significant contributors be placed on Injured Reserve with various ailments throughout the year.

And the same can be said for the Bills’ upcoming opponent, the Cleveland Browns, who will be without three starters during Sunday’s matchup.



Dec 7, 2025; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns tight end David Njoku (85) walks off the field after the game against the Tennessee Titans at Huntington Bank Field. | Scott Galvin-Imagn Images

Missing in action

Cornerback Denzel Ward, tight end David Njoku and right tackle Jack Conklin have all been declared out for the Week 16 tilt, with Ward and Njoku set to miss their second straight game and Conklin his third. Ward (calf) and Njoku (knee) were injured during a Week 14 loss to the Tennessee Titans, while Conklin (concussion) was lost the previous week, during a defeat at the hands of the San Francisco 49ers.

Defensive loss

Ward is a significant loss for the Browns, as the 28-year-old has helped power Cleveland’s secondary since the team drafted him with the No. 4 overall pick of the 2018 NFL Draft.

Ward has been on the field for 87% of the Browns’ defensive snaps through 13 starts this season, which is his highest rate since the 2020 campaign. His production has fallen off a bit from recent years, however, as he has recorded the highest missed tackle rate of his career (20.4%), according to Pro Football Focus, an outlet that has given him a coverage grade of 54.4 on the year, which would be the lowest of his career.

Sam Webb earned the start in Ward's absence last week and allowed three receptions for 56 yards, per NFL Pro.

Cleveland Browns offensive tackle Jack Conklin (78) heads inside after NFL training camp practice at the Cleveland Browns training facility, Wednesday, July 23, 2025, in Berea, Ohio. | Jeff Lange / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Offensive absences

Njoku has long been the Browns' leading snap getter at the tight end position. However, this season, he has been supplanted by rookie Harold Fannin Jr., who currently leads Cleveland in receptions (66), yards receiving (667) and touchdowns receiving (4). Njoku is tied for the team lead in touchdowns receiving, while he currently sits third on the team in both receptions (33) and yards receiving (293) through 12 games and 11 starts this season.

Conklin has started eight games for the Browns this season while battling through various injuries throughout the year. Cleveland’s offensive line has allowed a league-high 45% quarterback pressure rate this season, per NFL Pro, and it will be without one of its starters on Sunday against the Bills. Second-year pro K.T. Leveston has been the primary backup for Conklin this season.

Our injury report for Week 16 against the Bills — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) December 19, 2025

Other injuries

Along with Ward, Njoku and Conklin, the Browns also ruled out linebacker Winston Reid (back) and running back Dylan Sampson (hand), while starting right guard Wyatt Teller (calf) and defensive tackle Sam Kamara (elbow) are both questionable.

Buffalo will be without a couple of key players on Sunday as well. The Bills ruled out defensive tackle Jordan Phillips (ankle) and kicker Matt Prater (right quad) for the Week 16 matchup, along with reserve offensive lineman Chase Lundt (knee).

Friday injury report pic.twitter.com/ioF4UUn4NJ — Buffalo Bills PR (@BuffaloBillsPR) December 19, 2025

