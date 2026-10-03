Bills Elevate Two Defensive Backs as Christian Benford Could Be Out vs. Patriots
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It's not a positive development for Christian Benford's potential availability, but the Buffalo Bills have elevated two practice squad defensive backs for their 1 p.m. ET kickoff against the New England Patriots on October 4 in Orchard Park.
The Bills have called up Te'Cory Couch and undrafted rookie Kani Walker. Both are now eligible for the active game day roster.
While Walker has yet to make his debut, Couch is a practice squad elevation for the second week in a row. He was active for the September 27 victory over the Los Angeles Chargers.
"I mean if you're on our roster, if it's an opportunity whether it's practice squad, whether it's inactives, there's a reason you're here," said head coach Joe Brady. "These guys are here for a reason, and I got all the confidence that whoever's up is going to be able to get the job done."
Benford, the Bills' highest-paid cornerback, left the Week 3 win due to a third-quarter non-contact toe injury. He's officially questionable for the game. Despite Benford not appearing at practice this week, Brady suggested that Buffalo would take the decision up until inactives are due 90 minutes prior to kickoff.
"You guys learned from me last week, with a guy, especially a guy like that, we'll continue to evaluate all the way through to the game," said Brady.
It's also notable that the Bills did not elevate running back Frank Gore Jr. for the third time this season. That could signal positive news for backup running back Ray Davis, who is questionable with a hamstring issue.
The Bills may be without their No. 1 cornerback, but the Patriots definitely won't have top cornerback Christian Gonzalez nor wide receiver AJ Brown on Sunday. Gonzalez was ruled out Friday, and Brown remains on Injured Reserve.
Who is Kani Walker?
Walker will likely serve as the primary backup outside cornerback should Benford be unavailable.
With Maxwell Hairston and second-round rookie Davison Igbinosun the presumed starters on the boundary, Walker would be the next man up, although starting slot cornerback Dee Alford could flip outside if needed as well.
Walker, who overlapped with current Bills' cornerbacks coach Jay Valai at Oklahoma, quickly emerged as the No. 4 cornerback on the depth chart during training camp. He was seen as a legitimate candidate to earn a 53-man roster spot, but Buffalo decided to carry only three true outside cornerbacks.
Who is Te'Cory Couch?
Couch has been on the Bills' practice squad for each of the past two seasons, initially signing in May 2024. He did not make his debut until last Sunday against the Chargers.
Not seeing any defensive reps, Couch played 13 special teams snaps in the 24-16 win over the Chargers.
"You saw T-Couch last week, practice squad call-up, goes out and makes a tackle on special teams," said Brady.
As far as where he fits in defense, Couch spent most of his time as a nickel cornerback and safety this past summer. He made an interception as a safety in the 31-7 preseason win over the Cleveland Browns on August 22.
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Ralph, a former college football conference administrator, brings 20+ years of media experience to Buffalo Bills ON SI. Prior to focusing on the Bills, he spent two years covering the New York Jets. Ventre initially joined the ON SI family in 2021, providing NCAA Football Championship Subdivision for NFL Draft Bible on FanNation. Ventre remains as an official voter for the Stats Perform FCS Top 25 and the annual legacy awards. The Fordham University graduate is a member of the Pro Football Writers of America.