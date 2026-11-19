Heading into the Buffalo Bills' Week 10 game against the Miami Dolphins, the Bills' injury report is full of key contributors, but no other area is struggling with this more than the secondary.

Among those injured are cornerbacks Dee Alford and Christian Benford and safety Damar Hamlin. Despite there being a bunch of ailments in the defense's backfield, there may be little concern for Sunday's game against Buffalo's AFC East rival.

There are multiple reasons as to why Buffalo should exercise caution with them for Sunday's game, and it is likely in its best interest that the team should do so.

What are Benford, Hamlin and Alford dealing with?

Benford suffered a groin injury on Sunday against the New York Jets. He did not return to the game and has not practiced on Wednesday or Thursday. This season, he and rookie Davison Igbinosun lead Bills corners with 33 tackles and Benford is second on the team with eight passes defended.

Alford also got banged up against the Jets, suffering a concussion and is currently in the league's protocol, as he made it to the practice field on Thursday, albeit on a limited basis. Earlier in the year, he also missed two games with an ankle injury.

Nov 15, 2026; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; Buffalo Bills cornerback Dee Alford (23) gets injured during the second half against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Hamlin, meanwhile, is dealing with a toe injury, and his run defense is vital to the team's success. However, behind Cole Bishop and trade acquisition Amani Hooker, Hamlin's defensive snap count dropped from 44 in Week 9 to 17 in Week 10 (92% to 24%).

While these wounds may be troublesome on paper, when one sees the circumstances, people can breathe easy.

Miami passing game lacks legitimacy

Nov 15, 2026; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Dolphins quarterback Kyle McCord (14) drops back to pass against the Indianapolis Colts in the first half at Lucas Oil Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Dolphins will start quarterback Kyle McCord in his second career start, which has to be music to the ears of Bills defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard, who has Buffalo's defense on an outstanding pace since the bye week.

McCord went 17-of-32 passing for 209 yards in Week 10 against the Indianapolis Colts, and on Sunday, the biggest mismatch will be up front. Miami's offense allows the second-highest pressure rate in the NFL, while the Bills' defense pressures opposing passers at the fifth-highest rate.

If Buffalo's front can rattle McCord, the secondary won't be tested against a Miami receiving core that features three rookies, and it'll help the injured defensive backs and youngsters like Igbinosun and 2025 first-rounder Maxwell Hairston prepare for what is to come.

Playoff-worthy games are on horizon

Nov 2, 2025; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) is sacked by Bills defensive end Michael Hoecht (55) and defensive end Greg Rousseau (50) in the third quarter at Highmark Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Bills' schedule cranks up to 11 starting on Thanksgiving, as in a five-game stretch, they play the Kansas City Chiefs, the New England Patriots, the Green Bay Packers, the Chicago Bears and the Denver Broncos.

The game against the Patriots may be a freebie with quarterback Drake Maye out long-term with an ankle injury, but the other opponents have either dynamic passing attacks or a knack for coming up big in the clutch. That spells trouble for a secondary that has not been tested since the bye.

Kansas City and Denver will be the biggest games against Buffalo in the race for the AFC's No. 1 seed, and the Bills would do well to ensure everyone is rested and ready to go on Thanksgiving to get a good start.

Miami is not a good opponent, as many say they are trying to "ethically tank" for the first overall pick, so Buffalo should not worry about resting their injured defensive backs for the gauntlet awaiting them.

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