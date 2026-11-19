Why Buffalo Bills Should Rest Three Key Injured Defensive Backs vs. Dolphins
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Heading into the Buffalo Bills' Week 10 game against the Miami Dolphins, the Bills' injury report is full of key contributors, but no other area is struggling with this more than the secondary.
Among those injured are cornerbacks Dee Alford and Christian Benford and safety Damar Hamlin. Despite there being a bunch of ailments in the defense's backfield, there may be little concern for Sunday's game against Buffalo's AFC East rival.
There are multiple reasons as to why Buffalo should exercise caution with them for Sunday's game, and it is likely in its best interest that the team should do so.
What are Benford, Hamlin and Alford dealing with?
Benford suffered a groin injury on Sunday against the New York Jets. He did not return to the game and has not practiced on Wednesday or Thursday. This season, he and rookie Davison Igbinosun lead Bills corners with 33 tackles and Benford is second on the team with eight passes defended.
Alford also got banged up against the Jets, suffering a concussion and is currently in the league's protocol, as he made it to the practice field on Thursday, albeit on a limited basis. Earlier in the year, he also missed two games with an ankle injury.
Hamlin, meanwhile, is dealing with a toe injury, and his run defense is vital to the team's success. However, behind Cole Bishop and trade acquisition Amani Hooker, Hamlin's defensive snap count dropped from 44 in Week 9 to 17 in Week 10 (92% to 24%).
While these wounds may be troublesome on paper, when one sees the circumstances, people can breathe easy.
Miami passing game lacks legitimacy
The Dolphins will start quarterback Kyle McCord in his second career start, which has to be music to the ears of Bills defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard, who has Buffalo's defense on an outstanding pace since the bye week.
McCord went 17-of-32 passing for 209 yards in Week 10 against the Indianapolis Colts, and on Sunday, the biggest mismatch will be up front. Miami's offense allows the second-highest pressure rate in the NFL, while the Bills' defense pressures opposing passers at the fifth-highest rate.
If Buffalo's front can rattle McCord, the secondary won't be tested against a Miami receiving core that features three rookies, and it'll help the injured defensive backs and youngsters like Igbinosun and 2025 first-rounder Maxwell Hairston prepare for what is to come.
Playoff-worthy games are on horizon
The Bills' schedule cranks up to 11 starting on Thanksgiving, as in a five-game stretch, they play the Kansas City Chiefs, the New England Patriots, the Green Bay Packers, the Chicago Bears and the Denver Broncos.
The game against the Patriots may be a freebie with quarterback Drake Maye out long-term with an ankle injury, but the other opponents have either dynamic passing attacks or a knack for coming up big in the clutch. That spells trouble for a secondary that has not been tested since the bye.
Kansas City and Denver will be the biggest games against Buffalo in the race for the AFC's No. 1 seed, and the Bills would do well to ensure everyone is rested and ready to go on Thanksgiving to get a good start.
Miami is not a good opponent, as many say they are trying to "ethically tank" for the first overall pick, so Buffalo should not worry about resting their injured defensive backs for the gauntlet awaiting them.
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Owen Klein has covered football, basketball and baseball for Penn State athletics as a broadcaster on local radio, including producing Penn State’s 2024 men’s basketball Big Ten Tournament games and calling Penn State football’s Whiteout vs. Washington in November 2024. He has internships with the Buffalo Bisons and CBS affiliate WIVB in Buffalo, NY, in the summer of 2025. He is a Penn State University broadcast journalism student at the Bellisario College of Communications majoring in broadcast journalism and is passionate about college and professional sports, the Pokémon Video Game Championships and the Buffalo Bills.Follow Kleiner2003