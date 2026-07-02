ESPN Questions Multiple Bills Offseason Decisions in Latest NFL Grades

After losing to the Denver Broncos in the second round of the playoffs this past season, the Buffalo Bills decided they needed to make some big moves. That included firing head coach Sean McDermott after nine seasons, saying goodbye to the head coach with the second most wins in franchise history.

Despite saying goodbye to McDermott, the Bills seemed to cling to the familiar. They not only kept general manager Brandon Beane around, but they also promoted him and gave him more power. They then replaced McDermott by promoting offensive coordinator Joe Brady.

As for their personnel moves, Buffalo made a bold trade for wide receiver DJ Moore. They also signed Bradley Chubb in free agency, giving them a strong pass rusher off of the edge. Those moves, however, didn't impress ESPN's Seth Walder, who gave them a C in his NFL offseason report card.

Walder questioned the team's decision to keep Beane in power. He said the GM seemed to be the most replaceable person within their power structure, but the bills decided to give him more control over the organization. He was less than thrilled with the Brady hire as well, although he said this may have been due to their fear that Brady could have been hired elsewhere.

When it came to his least favorite move of the offseason, however, Walder pointed out the addition of Moore saying the Bills overpaid for the veteran wide receiver.

"Buffalo's biggest move was a two-five draft pick swap to obtain Moore. At the time, I graded the trade a "D" for Buffalo, and when I spoke to a few people around the league afterward the sentiment was unanimous -- this was an overpay," Walder wrote.

"While Buffalo needed help at wide receiver, the price was substantial considering Moore is coming off back-to-back disappointing seasons in Chicago. The Bills also paid draft capital for the right to take over the bulk of his contract -- paying him $24.5 million in each of the four remaining years of his deal."

Bills counting on familiarity with Moore to make a difference

Carolina Panthers wide receiver DJ Moore with the ball in the third quarter at Bank of America Stadium. | USA TODAY Sports

Walder isn't alone in questioning the move for Moore. It's hard to find too many people that feel like the Bills made the right move by giving up a premium draft pick for a player who's coming off of consecutive seasons with declining stats.

That said, Moore has experience working with Joe Brady, who was once his offensive coordinator during their time together with the Carolina Panthers. Brady believes that Moore is a perfect fit for his scheme, and star quarterback Josh Allen has already said that he's been very happy with Moore.

Buffalo is banking on familiarity between Brady and Moore to help open up their offense this year. Moore might not be the superstar he once was, but if he does take the pressure off of Allen and give him another trusted receiver opposite Khalil Shakir, this move could wind up being a win, despite all the criticism.

What was Walder's favorite move for Buffalo?

Buffalo Bills center Connor McGovern enters the field before a game against the Baltimore Ravens at Highmark Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Walder didn't hate everything the Bills did this offseason. He did give them credit for their move to re-sign starting center Connor McGovern to a four-year $52 million deal.

McGovern will be making $13 million per season, which is an absolute steal, as evidenced by the fact that Tyler Lindenbaum signed a contract worth an average of $27 million per season to join the Las Vegas Raiders.

Keeping McGovern was a huge step in ensuring their offense stays on track this season, even with the loss of starting left guard David Edwards.