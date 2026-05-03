Bills WR Keon Coleman Mic'd Up For Toronto Raptors Game 6 Showdown

The Toronto Raptors are fighting to get into the second round of the NBA Playoffs, and had a chance to knock off the Cleveland Cavaliers at home on Saturday. Among the fans cheering them on was Buffalo Bills wide receiver Keon Coleman, who was mic'd up for the event.

Coleman was fired up for the Raptors, trying to cheer them to victory. The Raptors's social media team shared the clip of Coleman, who was also in attendance for Game 3, even participating in the pregame tailgating.

While he seemed to enjoy himself with the fans on Saturday, Toronto was unable to wrap up the series. Cleveland won 126-113, tying the series at 3-3.

Y’all knew we had to run it back… @keoncoleman6 mic’d up 🎤 pic.twitter.com/wdQ4vEP3KG — Toronto Raptors (@Raptors) May 2, 2026

Toronto, which finished 46-36 and secured the No. 5 seed, will now head back to Cleveland for the deciding Game 7. That game will be played on Sunday night, with tip off at 7:30 p.m.

Keon Coleman's basketball background

Michigan State's Keon Coleman, right, drives to the basket as Michigan's Moussa Diabate defends. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK

Before playing at Florida State, Coleman began his collegiate career with the Michigan State Spartans. While he was there to play football, Coleman was also part of their basketball team.

While football became his full-time sport, he's stayed sharp on the hardcourt. Just last year, Coleman participated in Damar Hamlin's annual Chasing M's Celebrity Basketball Game and went off with 60 points.

Coleman, who has been considered to be on the roster bubble this offseason, has continued to engage himself in the community. Buffalo might not have a team of their own in the NBA, but many in the Bills Mafia share Coleman's love for Toronto basketball.

Keon Coleman entering crucial third season in the NFL

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Keon Coleman carries the ball against the New York Jets. | Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

While Coleman is an incredibly likable player, and has immersed himself in the local scene, he has yet to live up to his lofty draft status.

Selected at No. 33 overall in 2024, Coleman was the Bills' first pick that season. He showed promise as a rookie with 29 receptions for 556 yards and four touchdowns. During the 2025 season, he struggled with consistency, finishing with 38 receptions for 404 yards and four touchdowns. Those numbers were far less than expected after Buffalo sent him into their season as their potential WR1.

Coleman not only fell short of that title, but he found himself a healthy scratch for multiple games. Head coach Joe Brady and general manager Brandon Beane have expressed confidence in his ability, but this is a crucial season for the young wideout as he aims to make good on his potential.

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