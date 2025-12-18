Buffalo Bills key starter misses Thursday practice

Dalton Kincaid has made huge strides in his third season with the Buffalo Bills. Entering Week 16, he has 36 receptions for 523 yards with five touchdowns.

He’s already topped his yardage total from 2024, and has a career high in touchdowns as well as yards per reception (14.5). Unfortunately, he’s also missing time at a similar rate to his sophomore campaign.

MORE: Draft analyst sees Bills’ first-round pick blossoming into a blue-chip defender

Kincaid has been struggling to stay healthy all season, missing four games. He could be in danger of adding to that total as Kincaid wasn’t on the practice field with the rest of the Bills Thursday.

Did not see Dalton Kincaid (knee) nor Dion Dawkins (illness) on the field for Bills practice today. Christian Benford was in uniform and practicing. You can see him on the right of this video of team stretch: pic.twitter.com/yAD4urMWUv — Sal Capaccio 🏈 (@SalSports) December 18, 2025

This is the second consecutive day of practice Kincaid has missed after he was unable to participate in Wednesday’s session.

MORE: Sean McDermott explains 'big challenge' Shedeur Sanders presents to Bills

Kincaid previously battled a hamstring injury, and sustained his current knee injury while rehabbing from that issue. Tha

Dion Dawkins misses practice as well

Buffalo Bills offensive tackle Dion Dawkins celebrates Josh Allen’s first quarter touchdown against Tampa Bay. | Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

In addition to Kincaid missing the day, starting left tackle Dion Dawkins was also absent on Thursday.

His status isn’t too concerning, however, since he’s battling an illness. Having Dawkins this weekend is important since the Bills will square off with a dangerous Cleveland Browns defensive line led by 2023 NFL Defensive Player of the Year Myles Garrett.

Dawson Knox could have another big game in Week 16

Buffalo Bills tight end Dawson Knox scores a touchdown against the New England Patriots. | Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images

Kincaid has played the past two weeks, but he didn’t make his usual impact against the New England Patriots. He finished with three receptions for 34 yards and didn’t get into the end zone.

While he wasn’t targeted often near the red zone, fellow tight end Dawson Knox was.

MORE: Bills pick Matt Prater's temporary replacement, sign journeyman after tryout

Knox had arguably his best game of the season, catching three of four targets for 34 yards. More importantly, he scored two touchdowns in the comeback win over the AFC East-leading Patriots.

Knox, who recently became a father and had an epic baby celebration after one of his touchdowns, could be in line for another big game if Kincaid is limited, or outright missing this weekend.

— Sign up for OnSI’s Free Buffalo Bills Newsletter —